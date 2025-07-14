One Of North Carolina's Most Magical Trails Is A Gorge Hike With Cliff Vistas, A Waterfall, And Unique Geology

Mother Nature is at her best in North Carolina, and the mountainous sprawl of its breathtaking Western region is particularly appealing to outdoor enthusiasts. From the picturesque vistas along the Blue Ridge Parkway and the serene hills in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the distinctive quartzite formations in the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area, the region's abundance of awe-inspiring views seems limitless. Located within the 500,000-acre Pisgah National Forest, the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area provides 39 miles of top hiking trails for different skill levels. A standout route for its craggy terrain and panoramic views, Babel Tower Trail is as picturesque as it is challenging. If you love adventure, lace up your boots and follow this 3-mile out-and-back trail that begins at the west rim of the gorge and backtracks to the Babel Tower trailhead.

Best known as "The Grand Canyon of the East," the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area is spread over 12,000 acres across both Burke and McDowell counties. Hikers will discover a wonderland of pine and hardwood forest, towering mountains and jagged cliffs, and sparkling waterfalls and shallow pools. Perpetually shaping Linville Gorge is the 12-mile stretch of the same-named river, which flows downhill nearly 2,000 feet, cascading from Linville Falls through the chiseled walls of the ravine. The Cherokee people called the Linville River "Ee-see-oh" or river of many cliffs. Known for being the deepest gorge in the Eastern United States, Linville offers stunning vantage points from its Hawksbill, Shortoff, and Table Rock peaks, as well as atop its eastern rim summits known as The Chimneys. But, you can enjoy a unique perspective from the floor of the gorge, and the Babel Tower Trail will lead you there.