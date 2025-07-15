The European UNESCO Treasure And Star Wars Filming Site Seeing More Tourists Than It Can Handle

If you're heading west by boat from County Kerry, Ireland, you'll see dramatic rocky cliffs ahead, protruding 715 feet above the turbulent Atlantic waters. As you near this imposing pinnacle, you'll notice signs of life: lush vegetation dots the sandstone formations, seabirds nest along steep rock faces, and seals suntan on the shores. This is Skellig Michael, a pyramid-shaped island eight miles off the mainland. Its original name, Sceilg Mhichíl, is derived from the Irish word for "crag", and it's dedicated to St. Michael the Archangel. It was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1996 — just one of two in Ireland.

Between the 6th and 8th centuries, a Christian hermitage was founded here by Gaelic monks who believed that one should live in harsh remoteness to attain intimacy with God. Indeed, there was no more isolated place than Ireland, which was then thought to be the end of the earth. The monks built six clocháns (stone beehive-shaped living spaces), terraced gardens for food production, and two oratories, and they existed in challenging solitude before abandoning the settlement in the 13th century. From the 1500s onwards, Skellig Michael became a site for religious pilgrimage and a testament to early Christian resilience.

But even if you've never stepped foot in Ireland, you may have already seen this European treasure — It was one of the filming locations for "Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi," serving as Luke Skywalker's desolate sanctuary on the planet Ahch-To. Unfortunately, due to its silver-screen fame, it has become one of the most "overtouristed" places in Europe. Although UNESCO recommended capping visitors at 11,000 annually, 2018 saw 16,792 people frequenting the fragile site, with higher numbers in other years — and this could have dire consequences for its future.