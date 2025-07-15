'New Mexico's Most Western Town' Is An Artsy Hub With Railroad History And Sweeping Natural Beauty

Steeped in Spanish vaquero traditions and a long history of ranching, many cities in New Mexico could be considered the best "cowboy core" vacation destinations in the American West. But none exude the true Wild West spirit quite like the tiny hamlet of Rodeo. And with a name like that, it's not hard to see why.

Home to only about 100 residents, Rodeo holds the distinction of being New Mexico's "most western town" — a reference to its spot on the map. Draped right along the Arizona border in the southwestern corner of the state, Rodeo straddles State Road 80 in the San Simon Valley near the otherworldly cliffs of the Chiricahua Mountains. It's the perfect pit stop for an unforgettable road trip through Tucson, which is less than an hour's drive away and has one of the nearest international airports. You can find a few cozy places to stay in town, including the Mountain Valley Lodge (snag the Cowboy Room!) and the Chiricahua Mountain Lodge.

Rodeo's roots stretch back to the early 1900s. The desert outpost was established along the El Paso and Southwestern Railroad, an old line that served the copper mining industry of its time across the region. Rodeo draws its name from the Spanish word "rodear," which means "to surround" or "to go around." A once bustling cattle shipping hub, the town's lassoing days are all but bygone. Today, Rodeo stands out for its burgeoning arts scene, and of course, its vast natural beauty.