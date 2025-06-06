Arizona's Unforgettable Road Trip Through Tucson Boasts Hidden Ghost Towns And Desert Sunsets
If you're searching for a warm destination with hundreds of attractions to choose from, look no further than the Grand Canyon State. Arizona has lots to offer its visitors, and with over 500 things to do listed on the Tripadvisor website for the city of Tucson, it's no wonder this bustling place is a hub for vacationers from all over the country, and even the world. The city itself boasts shopping at malls and plazas like Broadway Village and the Tucson Premium Outlets, as well as a handful of farmer's markets where you can find fresh, locally-grown and produced products. Museums, art galleries, and award-winning restaurants, breweries, and wineries round out the obvious list of things to do, but some areas outside the city limits may have just as much to offer, making staying within the confines of Tucson for the duration of your trip a mistake you don't want to make.
Situated between Tucson and Phoenix is a secret city with one of Arizona's best main streets, proving that adding a bit of road tripping to the agenda could pay off in a big way. There's a lot of desert landscape to cover in Arizona, and seeing the more rugged side of the state is a must — whether it be hiking a mountain loop or pulling the car over to take in a beautiful sunset, you're going to want to keep your eyes peeled to take in all of the natural wonder. Putting a few extra miles on the car will ensure access to a maze of underground caves in neighboring Vail, as well as a cluster of ghost towns, all reachable within a short 90 minutes, so read on to learn about the best things to see both in and just outside of this action-packed adventure destination.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is a one-stop-for-all premiere destination
One stop that's sure to satisfy the varied interests of everyone in the family is the famed Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. This largely outdoor park includes an AZA-accredited zoo, two aviaries, a beautiful botanical garden, two art galleries, a natural history museum, and an outdoor desert museum set on 98 acres with over 55,000 types of flowers local to the Sonora Desert region. Wildlife also features in the outdoor museum, where you can catch coyotes, javelinas, mountain lions, and bighorn sheep roaming.
This educational gem offers a variety of interactive experiences as well – 30 minute live mammal, bird, or reptile presentations hosted by the zookeepers, the opportunity to touch a live sting ray, and special avian adventures to include witnessing birds such as chihuahuan ravens, great horned owls, caracaras, red-tailed hawks, gray hawks, and Harris's hawks in free-flight are just a few of the activities this diverse place has to offer.
The property strictly adheres to animal welfare guidelines, so you can rest assured that all of the animals you'll view in the zoo and desert museum are well cared for. Nearly 9,000 Tripadvisor reviews average an impressive 4.8 out of 5, and a recent review raves about this special stop on your trip to Tucson. "What a wonderful education to the great state of Arizona: flora, fauna, geology — it's all here!" one museum-goer writes. "A fantastic resource for visitors (or residents who've never been!). All professionally curated in a great physical space, with passionate, informed docents to boot." They go on to give valuable insight for a visit, suggesting an early arrival and choosing the option to tour the outdoor exhibits first, with the idea of saving the cooler, indoor activities for the hotter part of the day.
A perfect coffee and bakery pairing in Tucson
There are few things that hit like the perfect coffee and baked-good pairing in the morning, and while it requires a little travel, we'd like to recommend two different establishments to accomplish this classic combo: Presta Coffee Roasters and La Estrella Bakery.
Visit Presta Coffee Roasters at one of their three locations in the city, where their goal of bringing Nordic coffee traditions to Tucson is thriving. Whether they're sourcing green coffee from the farms they trust or bringing on new producers, their rotating collection of locally roasted beans is sure to impress. "Really understanding the difference between America's coffee culture and Europe's coffee, that's where it started for me," company founder Curtis Zimmerman told Tucson Foodie. "The coffee style in the Nordic areas is more community-centered, with much lighter roasts and a much different style of serving."
Once your grab your cup of joe, head over to the locally operated and family-owned Mexican La Estrella Bakery, founded in 1986. It's easy to visit with three locations to choose from, but difficult to choose between a savory menu featuring Mexico bread and rolls, flour tortillas, tamales and menudo, and a sweet menu featuring cookies and pastries, donuts, and traditional sweets. Reviews suggest most people don't bother to choose, habitually sampling from both. "They have the best flour tortillas. We always have to buy a few dozen when our kids come to town to visit," one reviewer writes, proving that Estrella keeps their loyal patrons coming back for more. "Good even without butter. Always warm and fresh. But that's just the start. Old-fashion style with a good assortment of pastries. Don't go in hungry, or you'll come out arms loaded with decedent delights." Sounds like a perfect way to start the morning.
Tanque Verde Falls Hike boasts a beautiful 80-foot waterfall at its end
Arizona has no shortage of hiking, so it's easy to find options that satisfy every experience level, but traversing these trails safely requires research. You don't need to choose something long in order to ensure access to spectacular scenery, but some of the area's shorter hikes are very challenging despite being under three miles. Situated between Phoenix and Tucson is one of Arizona's most famously difficult trails with renowned views, and although the Hunter Trail at Picacho Peak State Park measures an unassuming 2.8 miles, it's not for the faint of heart.
Similarly, the far east side of Tucson boasts a hike like no other, as you'll find an impressive waterfall at the end of a trail that clocks in at slightly less than two miles. While the distance may be short, the hike to Tanque Verde Falls is rated as moderately challenging due to a steeper elevation, potentially hazardous areas, slippery rocks, and potential flash flooding. With free admission and no strict hours (although from dawn to dusk is recommended) you should allot two to four hours to complete the trek to and back from the 80-foot waterfall. There is no restroom access at the top of the trail or anywhere on it, so plan accordingly, and be sure to bring water, snacks, and plenty of sunscreen. A means of communication in the event of an emergency is advisable, so bringing a cell phone is a good idea, especially because the trail can be dangerous (and even deadly) after big storms. It's recommended to keep a close eye on how the weather may have affected trail conditions, and additionally, it's not wise to hike alone.
Colossal Cave just outside Tucson is a unique touring experience
You don't have to travel far from Tucson to uncover a truly unique experience — a mere 15-minute drive headed southeast will take you to Colossal Cave Mountain Park, a dry cave system that is open daily for classic cave tours (and even provides overnight camping options) in neighboring Vail. Perfect for those looking for a reprieve from the heat, getting underground and exploring as deep as six stories will give you a break from the sun and a chance to view cave formations like stalactites, stalagmites, flowstone, box work, and helictites. These fascinating formations didn't appear overnight, but were rather forged by millions of years of geological activity and are truly a sight to behold. The family-friendly guided walks clock in at an unintimidating half-mile, and in addition to the sights, you'll hear all about the history of these caves from knowledgeable guides.
Ranked by Tripadvisor as the number one thing to do in Vail, it's no surprise that most reviewers have positive things to say about their visit. "Wow! Adam provided a very interesting tour of geology, history, animals who venture into the caves and the people who made this experience possible," one user writes. "I felt safe with just the right amount of thrill during this adventure and would return to the next level of exploring the cave. There are various offerings depending on activity level and skill level. Go, learn and enjoy!"
And Colossal Cave Mountain Park has more to offer than just its cave. Visitors can enjoy other activities like hiking and biking, along with horseback riding and wagon trail rides. There's also a cafe and gift shop on-site, so once you're done with touring you can grab a bite and browse.
Arizona ghost towns hold a haunting appeal
It may surprise you to learn that there are no less than 250 ghost towns in the state of Arizona. You can truly get away from it all, especially at the one famed for it's unusual name – and while Nothing, Arizona failed to ever take off, reaching only a population of nine between it's establishment in 1977 through the late 1980's when it's decline began, that's not the case for other ghost towns that were once booming hubs for gold, silver, and copper mining.
The small city of Tombstone, Arizona isn't exactly a ghost town itself with a 2025 population of just over 1,300 people, but the same can't be said for neighboring Charleston. After emerging in 1878 as a mill town dependent upon Tombstone's silver mining, it experienced its downfall with the flooding of those mines in 1886. No more than a few adobe ruins mark the spot that once bustled with over 40 buildings, but there are plenty of ghost towns in the area with more to offer in terms of abandoned structures that remain mostly intact. Traveling a little over an hour by car from Tucson will get you to Fairbank, another ghost town whose fate was sealed by the Tombstone silver mines. Still standing today is an old school house, what's left of the old town hotel, and other buildings that served as homes and businesses, all drawing visitors who are intrigued by these forgotten places that once held such potential.
Other ghost towns that clock in at around 90 minutes or under from Tucson are Gleeson, which boasts an old jail, Courtland, once known for its copper mining, and Ruby, known as one of the better-preserved ghost towns.