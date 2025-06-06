Arizona's Unforgettable Road Trip Through Tucson Boasts Hidden Ghost Towns And Desert Sunsets

If you're searching for a warm destination with hundreds of attractions to choose from, look no further than the Grand Canyon State. Arizona has lots to offer its visitors, and with over 500 things to do listed on the Tripadvisor website for the city of Tucson, it's no wonder this bustling place is a hub for vacationers from all over the country, and even the world. The city itself boasts shopping at malls and plazas like Broadway Village and the Tucson Premium Outlets, as well as a handful of farmer's markets where you can find fresh, locally-grown and produced products. Museums, art galleries, and award-winning restaurants, breweries, and wineries round out the obvious list of things to do, but some areas outside the city limits may have just as much to offer, making staying within the confines of Tucson for the duration of your trip a mistake you don't want to make.

Situated between Tucson and Phoenix is a secret city with one of Arizona's best main streets, proving that adding a bit of road tripping to the agenda could pay off in a big way. There's a lot of desert landscape to cover in Arizona, and seeing the more rugged side of the state is a must — whether it be hiking a mountain loop or pulling the car over to take in a beautiful sunset, you're going to want to keep your eyes peeled to take in all of the natural wonder. Putting a few extra miles on the car will ensure access to a maze of underground caves in neighboring Vail, as well as a cluster of ghost towns, all reachable within a short 90 minutes, so read on to learn about the best things to see both in and just outside of this action-packed adventure destination.