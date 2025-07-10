Florida's New Beach Law Could Reopen Public Access (What It Means For Beachgoers)

If you enjoy the sun and sea, you don't want to miss heading to one of Florida's beaches. Unfortunately, due to a bill passed in 2018, there have been some places along the water, especially in Walton County, where it felt like more trouble than it was worth to visit. Questions about which shorelines were public or private made it impossible to get to certain beaches. However, thanks to a new bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, that stress may soon be a thing of the past.

Known as Senate Bill 1622, this change will repeal a law established in 2018 that made it much harder for the county to claim certain parts of a private beach for public use. This limited where locals and vacationers could go, and even sometimes left beaches inaccessible. It also created a lot of confusion and frustration for tourists, who struggled to understand where the line was drawn for public and private sand. While the problems won't completely disappear, especially overnight, allowing for more public access does make it easier for tourists to enjoy a trip next to the water.

The bill removes the hurdles the local government needed to jump through to designate private beaches as public for customary use, so that beachgoers are granted more access. While private beaches aren't inherently bad — as seen with Pearl Island, the dreamy Bahamian Island known for an uncrowded and private tropical escape – too many can lead to limited availability for tourists and hinder Walton County's biggest industry: tourism.