One Of Florida's Most Walkable Stretches Of Coast Is A Gulf Haven With Pastel Villages And Bike-Friendly Shores

Florida draws hundreds of travelers every year — and it's easy to tell why. It boasts one of the world's top fishing spots, the world's only underwater music festival, and a secluded springs state park, among many other highlights. On the state's northwestern Gulf Coast lies South Walton, boasting 26 miles of white-washed beaches and 16 charming coastal villages. One of the most walkable places you'll find, it invites tourists to stroll along its picturesque shorelines, bike on a number of scenic trails, and pose against cheerful pastel-hued homes.

South Walton is a year-round destination. However, the Gulf waters are most tranquil and truly come alive in summer, while the best sunsets are often spotted in October. Note that if you're traveling with pets, access for dogs is limited to specific seasons and spots and may require a permit. The closest airport to South Walton is Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP), which is approximately 35 miles away. South Walton is tucked between Destin, less than half an hour's drive, and Panama City, located almost an hour's drive.