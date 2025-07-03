One Of Florida's Most Walkable Stretches Of Coast Is A Gulf Haven With Pastel Villages And Bike-Friendly Shores
Florida draws hundreds of travelers every year — and it's easy to tell why. It boasts one of the world's top fishing spots, the world's only underwater music festival, and a secluded springs state park, among many other highlights. On the state's northwestern Gulf Coast lies South Walton, boasting 26 miles of white-washed beaches and 16 charming coastal villages. One of the most walkable places you'll find, it invites tourists to stroll along its picturesque shorelines, bike on a number of scenic trails, and pose against cheerful pastel-hued homes.
South Walton is a year-round destination. However, the Gulf waters are most tranquil and truly come alive in summer, while the best sunsets are often spotted in October. Note that if you're traveling with pets, access for dogs is limited to specific seasons and spots and may require a permit. The closest airport to South Walton is Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP), which is approximately 35 miles away. South Walton is tucked between Destin, less than half an hour's drive, and Panama City, located almost an hour's drive.
Explore, rent, or pose against South Walton's pastel homes
Accommodations here cover different preferences and budgets, whether you like condos, RVs, cottages, or all-inclusive resorts. You can book your stay directly through South Walton's official website or check individual hotels as rates shift with season and availability. Popular areas to stay include Grayton Beach for its seaside villas, B&Bs, and vibrant downtown, and Miramar for its scenic biking trails. However, the most beloved village of South Walton remains Seaside. Its eclectic pastel-colored homes are a major reason behind the fanfare.
These quirky houses have famously appeared in The Truman Show and can now even be rented by tourists. While you're here, make sure to also check out Seaside's striking white-colored post office and its many colorful stores. You can even explore comfortable walking trails and inviting biking paths, and sample local titbits at food trucks. If you're visiting in the summer, keep an eye out for free movie screenings and musical events in Central Square. Pastel cottages are dotted around in other areas like WaterColor and Rosemary Beach, but Seaside is the most iconic of them all.
Explore South Walton's scenic walking and biking trails
South Walton is where American New Urbanism first began. This design movement focused on creating spaces that are enjoyable to navigate and explore on foot. It's no surprise, then, that the region welcomes you with smooth paved roads, dedicated bike paths, and stunning walkable shorelines, all without needing to drive.
Timpoochee Trail is a must-visit as one of the most popular biking and walking trails. The trail runs from Dune Allen to Intel Beach along Scenic Highway 30A, offering breezy seaside views along the way. You can explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park while you're here. It also features walking and biking paths that connect to some of the most pristine beaches and coastal forests of the Gulf. You can easily rent bikes and e-bikes. Some popular stores include Bike Daddy's Bike Shop, Peddlers 30A, and Pedego, especially for e-bikes at WaterColor Crossing.