Near California's Big Sur Coastline Is A Vast, Untamed Wilderness With Challenging Trails

If you're looking to hike, look no further than the Ventana Wilderness. These trails range from simple, well-beaten paths to mini-epics requiring some bushwhacking, hopping over and climbing under deadfall, and rock scrambling. Most will be tougher and more remote than the trails found at the nearby Big Sur coastline state beach park of Garrapata. Start with the short Pfeiffer Falls Loop in Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, an easy under 3-mile loop with ocean views, wide paths between towering redwoods, and bridges over creeks and arroyos, culminating in a ribbon waterfall. There are also some very long and challenging hikes, like the 20-mile Sykes Hot Springs via Pine Ridge Trail. You could also do it as a Big Sur loop and take it to 33 brutal miles.

Camping in the Ventana Wilderness is dispersed, meaning you can camp anywhere as long as you leave no trace and are more than 200 feet from water. Many recommend using a designated, obvious site if possible. Just note that this is Central California wilderness; unless you're following a specific creek or know some reliable backcountry water sources, you should be ready to hike your water in with you.

Wilderness camping is as primitive as it gets, though you need a permit if you want to have a stove fire at your campsite, and campfires often are not allowed. Given California's wildfire problem, that's pretty self-explanatory. If you're more of a car camper, with an appreciation for delineated sites, running water, and firepits, check out the first-come, first-served Ventana Campground at the western edge of the Wilderness in Big Sur.