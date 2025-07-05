California's Cliffside Restaurant And Café In Big Sur Offers Unmatched Views And Gourmet Fare
Unsurprisingly, there is no shortage of awards that befall Big Sur, a 90-mile stretch of stunning coastline in California about 2.5 hours south of San Francisco. Bordered by the Santa Lucia Mountains, this storied road trip along Highway 1 dazzles travelers with views of the Pacific Ocean rivaling Cinque Terre in Italy and is arguably the most beautiful section on the 656-mile route that runs from Dana Point in Orange County to Leggett in Mendocino County. It recently received the Traveler's Choice Award for top 25 destinations in the United States, as well as accolades for "Best Hotel in North America" and "Best Romantic Getaway."
Perched 808 feet above sea level, Nepenthe, along with its cafe, should be another Big Sur winner for "most beautiful and storied restaurant." Founded in 1949 by Lolly and Bill Fassett, this haven for travelers, artists, and celebrities such as Clint Eastwood and Steve McQueen was once on property owned by Rita Hayworth and Orson Welles. The Fassetts purchased the site in 1947 and first lived there in a cabin, then decided the site's magnificence needed to be publically shared. They built the restaurant with design help from a student of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, using native materials, such as adobe and redwood, to harmonize with the landscape.
Like reaching a remote island, however, accessing Big Sur isn't easy. Highway I is the only way in, and it's a narrow, winding road with hairpin turns, so drivers need to focus on the road. The highway is also often closed due to landslides and damage to the iconic Bixby Bridge, meaning you may have to turn inland to the U.S. 101 and bypass it. As of June 2025, the highway is closed at the south end of Big Sur through the end of summer.
Eat, drink, and peace out at Nepenthe in Big Sur, California
Consisting of the main restaurant and the more casual eatery, Café Kevah, Nepenthe is a worthy splurge with indoor and outdoor seating. Enjoy the famed ground steak Ambrosiaburger, shrimp BLT, and French dip for lunch and ribeye steak with chimichurri sauce, Alaskan halibut, or diver scallops for an indulgent dinner. Prices can run from about $26 for a California beet salad to $71 for the ribeye, and for those with a sweet tooth, the deep-dish apple pie or four-layer fudge cake slice will tack on another $16 or so. On a fog-enshrouded afternoon, warm up with a spiked coffee drink made with brandy and whipped cream. The restaurant does not take reservations, so if there's a wait, soak up the views and vibes with a drink on the terrace. Bring a light jacket in case it's windy.
For a slightly, more modest experience that doesn't diminish this paradise in any way, you can order from the counter at Cafe Kevah's open-air patio for breakfast and lunch with prices ranging from $13 to $35. Try the brioche French toast or eggs benedict in the morning or a Reuben sandwich or Cobb salad in the afternoon. The freshly baked pastries are hard to decline, including croissant sticky buns, lemon pound cake, and Viennese jelly doughnuts.
While tourists make up many customers, Nepenthe draws its fair share of locals — or not-so locals, since the nearest town is Carmel, which is less than 30 miles north of Big Sur. Hewing to its earthy history, the restaurant hosts monthly horoscope sign parties, featuring dancing, singing, and treats. Cocktails are also created in tandem with astrological signs, such as Purple Rain for pisces, made with vodka, blue raspberry syrup, and grenadine.
The spa, purple sand, and sunset hikes of Big Sur
In no hurry to depart Big Sur? Then escape to the wildly luxurious Alila Ventana Big Sur, an all-inclusive wellness resort in the redwoods with wood-burning fireplaces, Jacuzzis, Japanese hot baths, and decadent spa treatments such as jade stone body massages. It's so serious about tranquility that children under 18 are not permitted (though dogs are). If the current nightly summer price tag of $2,500 to $3,500 isn't in your budget, there's always the Big Sur River Inn, a rustic retreat with cabin-like guestrooms, some overlooking the Big Sur River, with summer prices averaging $400. For even more outdoorsy connection, the Ventana Campground by the resort also offers tent-only campsites at $80 per night.
More magic awaits in this Shangri-la. There's the mystical, unique purple sand of Pfeiffer Beach, a remnant of the manganese garnet in the surrounding hills. And don't skip the coastal beauty of Big Sur's state parks, which have entrance fees of $10 per vehicle. A highlight at the underrated Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park (separate from the beach) is the 1-mile Overlook Trail to McWay Falls, an 80-foot fall that flows from granite cliffs into the ocean. As of April 2025, this trail was closed for repair, but it can still be viewed from the side of Highway 1. Another popular hike is the 5-mile Ewoldsen Trail, which leads into the shade of redwood groves.
Among the 10 trails at the Andrew Molera State Park, where poison oak is prevalent, the 2-mile Creamery Meadow Trail through wildflowers and across a seasonal footbridge gets you to Molera Beach during the summer. You will have to wade through the icy creek during the offseason. It'll be worth it, though, for those celestial sunsets.