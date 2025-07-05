California's Cliffside Restaurant And Café In Big Sur Offers Unmatched Views And Gourmet Fare

Unsurprisingly, there is no shortage of awards that befall Big Sur, a 90-mile stretch of stunning coastline in California about 2.5 hours south of San Francisco. Bordered by the Santa Lucia Mountains, this storied road trip along Highway 1 dazzles travelers with views of the Pacific Ocean rivaling Cinque Terre in Italy and is arguably the most beautiful section on the 656-mile route that runs from Dana Point in Orange County to Leggett in Mendocino County. It recently received the Traveler's Choice Award for top 25 destinations in the United States, as well as accolades for "Best Hotel in North America" and "Best Romantic Getaway."

Perched 808 feet above sea level, Nepenthe, along with its cafe, should be another Big Sur winner for "most beautiful and storied restaurant." Founded in 1949 by Lolly and Bill Fassett, this haven for travelers, artists, and celebrities such as Clint Eastwood and Steve McQueen was once on property owned by Rita Hayworth and Orson Welles. The Fassetts purchased the site in 1947 and first lived there in a cabin, then decided the site's magnificence needed to be publically shared. They built the restaurant with design help from a student of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, using native materials, such as adobe and redwood, to harmonize with the landscape.

Like reaching a remote island, however, accessing Big Sur isn't easy. Highway I is the only way in, and it's a narrow, winding road with hairpin turns, so drivers need to focus on the road. The highway is also often closed due to landslides and damage to the iconic Bixby Bridge, meaning you may have to turn inland to the U.S. 101 and bypass it. As of June 2025, the highway is closed at the south end of Big Sur through the end of summer.