Borrow This Safety Technique From UPS Drivers When You're Flustered By Traffic In An Unfamiliar City

Navigating an unfamiliar city, especially when driving, could leave even the most experienced drivers flustered. Unfortunately, few U.S. cities have great public transportation, which means you'll probably have to get behind the wheel, whether you want to or not. However, rather than collecting early-onset gray hairs from driving in a new city, you can borrow a safety technique used by UPS drivers.

The technique in question is that UPS drivers avoid making left turns, unless absolutely necessary. To do this, the shipping chain provides routes for company drivers that actively avoid left turns against oncoming traffic. As it turns out, this policy has both safety and economic benefits. Not only are left turns considered more dangerous, but by avoiding them, the company can save on fuel costs. UPS saves an estimated 10 million gallons of fuel per year by implementing this no-left-turns practice, according to a 2017 report from CNN.