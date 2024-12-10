A Study Named This Vibrant US City The Best For Public Transportation In The Country

Good public transportation is a social equalizer and a time management game changer. Whether you're deciding on a new city to live in or simply want to avoid car rental hassles on your next vacation, good public transportation options are a crucial consideration for anyone getting around a big city. A 2023 study conducted by independent moving site Hire A Helper based on Federal Transit Administration and U.S. Census Bureau data ranked the Washington, D.C., metro area as having the best public transportation in the country.

While New York City has by far the largest public transportation network in the U.S. (and a whopping 46% of annual rides in the country are taken by people riding the New York MTA, per the Federal Transit Administration), it scored only third when data points were composited for the study. Comparing multiple factors, the study ranked the top 15 cities in the U.S. for public transit, with Denver and Los Angeles placing near the bottom. Of the top five cities for public transportation, San Francisco was the only one not on the East Coast. Below, we'll tell you more about the top city, as well as the study's methodology.