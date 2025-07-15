In North Carolina, Killing One Of These Venomous Snakes Is Illegal And Could Land You In Jail

Let's be honest, snakes aren't exactly the cuddliest of creatures. Even the ultimate movie hero, Indiana Jones, was famously afraid of them. It also doesn't help that some snakes are venomous. If you encounter a snake in the wild, especially a venomous one, you might be tempted to kill it. However, wildlife officials in North Carolina are reminding the public that killing certain snakes there could land you in jail.

The reason for this is that these snakes are protected by the state, making it illegal to kill them. Even though venomous snakes in particular can be dangerous creatures to those they encounter, there's an important reason they're protected; these snakes are either threatened, endangered, or of concern. This protective status also means you can't harm or move them. Along with jail, you could receive a misdemeanor and fines for messing with them.

In total, there are nine types of state-protected snakes in North Carolina. They include eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, timber rattlesnakes, Carolina pygmy rattlesnakes, eastern coral snakes, northern pine snakes, Carolina watersnakes, Outer Banks kingsnakes, smooth green snakes, and southern hognose snakes. Among these species, the eastern diamondback, timber, and eastern coral snakes are venomous.