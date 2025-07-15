In North Carolina, Killing One Of These Venomous Snakes Is Illegal And Could Land You In Jail
Let's be honest, snakes aren't exactly the cuddliest of creatures. Even the ultimate movie hero, Indiana Jones, was famously afraid of them. It also doesn't help that some snakes are venomous. If you encounter a snake in the wild, especially a venomous one, you might be tempted to kill it. However, wildlife officials in North Carolina are reminding the public that killing certain snakes there could land you in jail.
The reason for this is that these snakes are protected by the state, making it illegal to kill them. Even though venomous snakes in particular can be dangerous creatures to those they encounter, there's an important reason they're protected; these snakes are either threatened, endangered, or of concern. This protective status also means you can't harm or move them. Along with jail, you could receive a misdemeanor and fines for messing with them.
In total, there are nine types of state-protected snakes in North Carolina. They include eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, timber rattlesnakes, Carolina pygmy rattlesnakes, eastern coral snakes, northern pine snakes, Carolina watersnakes, Outer Banks kingsnakes, smooth green snakes, and southern hognose snakes. Among these species, the eastern diamondback, timber, and eastern coral snakes are venomous.
Where you'll find venomous snakes in North Carolina
In general, you're more likely to encounter a snake when the weather warms up. This is because it's when they start re-emerging from below ground. With this in mind, make sure to keep your eyes peeled if you're spending more time outdoors during summer.
As far as where in North Carolina these snakes are, one area that's home to a large chunk of the state's rattlesnake population, particularly eastern diamondbacks, is the Croatan National Forest. This forest is located in eastern North Carolina, near the charming riverfront town of New Bern. It's advised that anyone camping in the Croatan National Forest bring a first aid kit in case you come in contact with one.
Pygmy rattlesnakes are said to be found at Lake Mattamuskeet, which is two hours northeast of Croatan National Forest. This type of rattlesnake typically lives near watery areas like swamps and lakes. Be especially careful if you go swimming here since they go in the water too! Considering these are one of the most dangerous of the venomous snakes in North Carolina, they're not exactly the kind of swimming buddy you want. Other areas in North Carolina you are more likely to see rattlesnakes include the Green Swamp Preserve and Uwharrie National Forest.
What if you run into a snake?
If you run into a snake, don't panic. Humans aren't prey for snakes, which means they're unlikely to go after you in the first place. The exception would be if the snake felt threatened, so if you leave it alone, it should leave you alone.
While it's one thing to encounter a snake out in the wild, what should you do if you see one in your backyard? Unfortunately, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says they do not send out officials to remove snakes from people's property. However, if a snake is inside your home, NC Wildlife says you can pay a private certified Wildlife Control Agent to remove it for you. They suggest the best way to prevent snake encounters at home is to remove clutter from your yard and block any holes that a snake could use to enter the house.
As far as other states go, the rules on killing snakes will vary from state to state and species to species. The state with the highest number of venomous snakes is Arizona, and even lakes in Arizona can be infested with snakes! On the flip side, Alaska has no native snakes due to its cold climate. If you're scared of snakes, those chilly temps don't sound so bad, right?