The Most Snake-Infested Lakes In Arizona That'll Have You Reconsidering Your Next Swim

When you look for a lake holiday, Arizona may not immediately spring to mind. The state is better known for sprawling forests of cacti, four distinct desert regions, and gateways to the North and South rim of the majestic Grand Canyon. Yet this arid state has a surprising amount of water: 128 lakes and reservoirs as well as five major rivers, to be exact, including the Colorado River that winds through the Grand Canyon. Some of them, like Lake Powell in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, are major tourist draws. But venture carefully — Arizona is also home to an incredible diversity of snakes. According to World Population Review, Arizona is has the third-most snake species in the country, tied with Nevada and beat only by Mississippi and Texas. The rattlesnake is perhaps the most well-known of Arizona's snakes, as the state has 13 species of rattlers. And like many of Arizona's other snake species, they can all swim. Using their muscular bodies, snakes undulate on the surface to propel themselves forward and can go a surprising distance. They can also dive underwater and able to hold their breath for up to 45 minutes.

There are many reasons you might see a snake swimming near you, said Mike Demlong of the Arizona Game and Fish Department in an interview with CBS 5. "It could be escaping a predator," he said. "It could be looking for a mate. It could be going to a new habitat. It could be just out cooling itself off when it's 100 degrees out." The good news is swimming snakes rarely strike unless provoked. They are more comfortable on land in a coiled position. Still, it's good to know where and when you might encounter these animals if you decide to go on a lake vacation in Arizona.