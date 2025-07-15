Las Vegas' Classic Casino Resort In The Heart Of Downtown Blends Vintage Charm With Modern Amenities

First called the Union Plaza Hotel, the property was named after the neighboring train station for the Union Pacific Railroad that brought in passengers from all over. The Plaza was built in 1971 on the original train depot grounds and directly connected to the train station that ran service until 1997. Currently, the Plaza's north and south towers offer a total of over 1,000 rooms and suites, making it a popular starting point or hub because of its location at the mouth of Fremont Street.

In 2010 the property underwent a $35 million renovation of the casino floor, rooms, and lobby, and then a second $15 million makeover to their luxe suites and rooms. In an effort to modernize the vintage feel of the suites, they blend technology and energy efficiency in a newly decorated setting. Today's Vegas vacationers staying at the Plaza are also privy to upgraded amenities from the Las Vegas of old. The original circular pool's location has been repurposed to a world-class restaurant featured in a classic movie — more on that later. Now, an alternate fifth-floor rooftop pool is home to food truck bites, cabanas, and a lively atmosphere overlooking all of downtown.

The Plaza leans into art with displays throughout the property, but most noticeably in the three 21-story tall wall murals adorning the hotel towers. Down on the casino floor, the property boasts a bingo room that's part of an avalanche of freebies for Vegas birthdays, and some of the more player-friendly benefits and odds. Most notably, a single zero roulette wheel and side betting options that aren't easily available on Fremont Street. As of 2023, the Plaza also opened the Brian Christopher Slots room — the first smoke-free room filled with your favorite slot machines.