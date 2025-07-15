Las Vegas' Classic Casino Resort In The Heart Of Downtown Blends Vintage Charm With Modern Amenities
Before the Las Vegas Strip was even conceptualized, Fremont Street was the bustling epicenter for the original "Sin City." Dating back to the early 1900's, Las Vegas' downtown was filled with casino hotels that rested along Fremont Street — the very first paved street in the city. Once Prohibition was lifted and gambling was legalized, it only continued the proliferation of large-scale hotel properties throughout the 20th century. One of the longer legacies in Downtown Las Vegas is the Plaza, a tourism attraction that brings in millions of visitors from around the world annually and sits on the western tip of the Fremont Street Experience.
As Las Vegas Strip prices rise to eye-popping levels and the revitalization of Fremont Street forges on, accommodations like The Plaza become more attractive to budget-conscious travelers looking to party in "The Most Fun City in America". The Plaza blends a Vegas nostalgia dating back to the 1970's with modern touches around the property. For gamers, it's the player-friendly odds and smoke-free amenities that characterize the property. For the hotel guests, it's the remodeled rooms and dining, which mix classic and modern vibes that bring visitors to the new version of "Old Vegas."
The Plaza blends the old and the new of Downtown Las Vegas
First called the Union Plaza Hotel, the property was named after the neighboring train station for the Union Pacific Railroad that brought in passengers from all over. The Plaza was built in 1971 on the original train depot grounds and directly connected to the train station that ran service until 1997. Currently, the Plaza's north and south towers offer a total of over 1,000 rooms and suites, making it a popular starting point or hub because of its location at the mouth of Fremont Street.
In 2010 the property underwent a $35 million renovation of the casino floor, rooms, and lobby, and then a second $15 million makeover to their luxe suites and rooms. In an effort to modernize the vintage feel of the suites, they blend technology and energy efficiency in a newly decorated setting. Today's Vegas vacationers staying at the Plaza are also privy to upgraded amenities from the Las Vegas of old. The original circular pool's location has been repurposed to a world-class restaurant featured in a classic movie — more on that later. Now, an alternate fifth-floor rooftop pool is home to food truck bites, cabanas, and a lively atmosphere overlooking all of downtown.
The Plaza leans into art with displays throughout the property, but most noticeably in the three 21-story tall wall murals adorning the hotel towers. Down on the casino floor, the property boasts a bingo room that's part of an avalanche of freebies for Vegas birthdays, and some of the more player-friendly benefits and odds. Most notably, a single zero roulette wheel and side betting options that aren't easily available on Fremont Street. As of 2023, the Plaza also opened the Brian Christopher Slots room — the first smoke-free room filled with your favorite slot machines.
What you need to know when staying at The Plaza
The Plaza's Main Street locale, directly across from Fremont Street and Las Vegas' oldest casino in the Golden Gate, is a 9-mile drive from Harry Reid International Airport. Many visitors recommend taking a rideshare or using public transportation, as parking can be difficult — especially during peak-occupancy nights. Price-wise, the Plaza's room rates are on par with other downtown Las Vegas properties, averaging under $100 per night for deluxe rooms with king beds. Seasonal promotions are regularly available for hotel guests, and deals like their all-inclusive rates provide guests with amenities like two free meals a day, bottomless drinks, and early check-in starting at $125 per night.
Although The Plaza modernized the hotel and presentation, the classic vibes still run through the property. The vintage, dimly lit Sand Dollar is home to the live music soundtrack next to the casino floor, with a regular rotation of acts during weeknights. The Plaza's front lobby and property have also been home to many movie scenes and music video shoots over the past 54 years. But, most famously, the movie "Casino" (1995) had a scene filmed there where Sharon Stone and Robert De Niro share a tense conversation at a booth that still exists today at Oscar's Steakhouse — which, incidentally, boasts indoor and outdoor seating featuring a luxurious and pricy menu of steak cuts, seafood, and custom cocktails. Downstairs, it's impossible to miss bright lights atop the Carousel Bar and an outdoor bar that offers slots on the bar tops. Under the never-ending twinkle of Fremont Street, it's a great way to end the night or start a new day of adventure in downtown Las Vegas.