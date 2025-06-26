A Visit To Las Vegas On One Day Of The Year Can Yield An Avalanche Of Freebies And Unique Fun
The focal point of tourism in Nevada, Las Vegas, is the top summer destination in America, a place booming with tourists. That will explain why Vegas could get a second international airport sooner than you think, a way to make handling the city's annual 40 million visitors a little more seamless. Travelers come to see an iconic hotel that houses a piece of 'The Titanic,' and wander around a booming arts district. Of course, many tourists come for the casinos, the reason why Sin City, with less than 700,000 residents, has gained such an outsize reputation.
In those casinos, the house typically wins, so it is truly a bonus when visitors to Vegas come out on top in any way. That's why being in Las Vegas on your birthday can be a smart move. On that special day, the city rolls out the red carpet and unleashes a barrage of freebies to visitors. So start planning, and hit Vegas on the one day when you can be guaranteed that winning is in your forecast. Here are some of the goodies that you can look forward to.
Free bingo merch
While the casinos around Vegas might be known for their grand gaming arenas and tables where patrons play roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat, one classic game manages to persist. Bingo doesn't grab the headlines of some of the other recreational pursuits around town, but visitors will still be able to find it in a number of properties around the city. Among them is the Plaza Hotel & Casino, a winged tower with a deep history. It first opened in 1971 and was the largest hotel casino on the planet at the time, with more than 500 rooms spread across its floors. The number of rooms has since doubled, and just as impressive is its bingo hall.
The Plaza has more than 250 bingo seats, attesting to the popularity of this pastime among guests and visitors. There are six games played throughout the day and night, with prizes rising as high as $20,000, though this varies from day to day. On your birthday, visitors receive a complimentary dauber to play bingo, offering them the chance to win big and take home a fun memento to remember their stay by. Guests who opt to stay at the property will also enjoy a 25 percent discount on the room rate if their birthday falls within the dates of their stay, and a meal at Oscar's steakhouse comes with a free birthday dessert.
Free money
For sure, the thought of free money is likely to make you sit up and pay attention pronto. A number of casinos around Vegas give you the chance to enjoy free play on your birthday. Some even spread the joy throughout your birthday month, meaning you don't have to time your trip exactly to your special day. At Sahara, which is close to the Strip and has rooms divided among three towers, you can get up to $500 to play on the slot machines. Visitors have to simply swipe their Infinity Rewards membership card at a kiosk at any time during their birthday month for a chance to win. If you are lucky enough to win, then you can choose from more than 600 slot machines to wager your spoils.
At Palms Casino Resort, the freebies for playing slots go up to $1,000. You can only slide your club membership card through a kiosk once during your birthday month, but the handsome rewards make it worth a shot. Wynn gives membership guests free credit on their birthday month, though the amount is tied to the level of membership in which they are enrolled. Passport Players Club members at Ellis Island also receive free play, while members of the more exclusive Inner Circle Players club can extend that free play throughout their birthday month. Other resorts that are reported to give gamblers free play include Luxor, Excalibur, and MGM Grand.
Free breakfast
The breakfast buffets in Las Vegas are legendary — though if you really want to indulge in an unrivaled feast, head to one of the most mouthwatering ones. But these giant groaning boards aren't always the cheapest option for the first meal of the day, sometimes costing upward of $25. If it's a steal that you are looking for, especially on your birthday, there are other alternatives open to you. The global brand IHOP — the acronym says it all, it stands for International House of Pancakes — has branches all over the planet, with IHOPs flung as far as Guam, Egypt, and India. Diners who sign up for the chain's rewards program are in for a treat on their birthday, and it's not just some paltry token. IHOP offers diners a full tower of its fluffy buttermilk pancakes for free to members on their special day.
Visitors to Vegas, wherever they are staying, won't have to travel far to find their nearest IHOP, since there are more than 12 outlets in the city. Some of them are even open 24 hours, meaning you can indulge in the breakfast treat at night, perhaps after a night of free play at the slots? Denny's is another popular chain for breakfast, and has 20 branches around Las Vegas. Travelers who sign up for the chain's rewards program can get the signature Original Grand Slam for free on their birthday. That means two pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausages totally gratis, a value of more than $13.
Free drinks
It is a common tradition to celebrate your birthday with a toast. The drink of choice can be whatever you choose, from an aged whiskey to a chilled smoothie, but the important thing is to mark the yearly occasion, preferably among company. In Vegas, a number of places will give birthday bunnies a free drink on their special day. At Silverton Casino Lodge, guests of the Shady Grove Lounge can get free drinks for two hours on their birthday. Bring along friends, and your buddies can order their tipples at the reasonable happy hour rates.
For something a little more family-friendly, head over to Dutch Bros. The coffee chain, started in 1992 in Oregon, lets sippers get a free brew on their birthday. They will need to download the company's app and notify the barista (known as a broista at Dutch Bros) of the special treat. More free coffee is in store for members of Cinnabon rewards. On their birthday, they receive a gratis large cold brew, perfect for savoring on a hot Vegas morning.
Free ice cream
One thing that is for sure is that Las Vegas gets hot. Really hot. While winters are pleasant, with highs frequently in the 60s, summers often see days that peak above 100 degrees Faranheit. It is on days like that, when you think you might melt into the sidewalk, that getting indoors in the air-conditioning or enjoying a cooling treat can feel like nirvana. For the later iced delight, visit on your birthday, and you will count your blessings. At the ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins, rewards members get a free scoop on their birthday.
The company has 16 stores in Las Vegas and nearby North Las Vegas and Henderson, so taking advantage of this special offer should be easy enough. The scoop isn't a standalone deal, meaning that guests need to purchase something to qualify for the complimentary ice cream. But the sensation of that free, cold, sweet manna on a searing hot day is worth making a small monetary sacrifice for.
Free food
Wandering around Vegas can be hard work. There are so many experiences to enjoy, from the intricate fountain shows at Bellagio to the tons of great things to do with kids. Travelers will find recreations of iconic global destinations, from the Eiffel Tower to the canals of Venice. Think about the many art galleries and all the incredible evening shows. All that spectacle can certainly make travelers work up an appetite. One of the perks of visiting Vegas during your birthday is that you can feed that huge hole in your stomach for free. At Black Bear Diner, members get a free meal as a welcome gift, but the benefits don't stop there. On your birthday, as a member, you are eligible for a free meal. The chain has a number of locations in the Las Vegas area (including in the Sahara), and serves classic diner fare such as burgers, fries, sandwiches, chicken pot pie, and of course, full breakfasts.
You can also order bread-bound delights at the Earl of Sandwich, and if you sign up for its Eclub, you will get a free brownie or cookie on your birthday. The pizzeria Grimaldi's boasts a storied past. It first opened more than a century ago in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge, and the institution is now woven into the fabric of New York City's culinary lore. Diners who join its extended family by downloading its app and enrolling in its rewards program can get a free pizza on their birthday. This includes the Grimaldi's outpost in Las Vegas, located within the Grand Canal Shoppes complex.
Free weed
Under state law in Nevada, adults aged 21 or over can buy a limited amount of cannabis legally. The product must be purchased in a sanctioned dispensary, one that is officially licensed by the state government. Beyond that, there are some other restrictions. Cannabis can't be smoked in public or a car. Now that we have the fine print out of the way, let's move on to how you can score some weed for free on your birthday.
According to the message forum Reddit, a number of legal dispensaries in Vegas give out a free pre-roll to people on their birthday. This isn't to say smokers can just stroll in and get a freebie. The complimentary cannabis cylinder typically requires that patrons purchase something else first, and the joint comes as a birthday bonus.
Free scooter ride
The main core of Las Vegas is very walkable, though don't make this common mistake as a pedestrian when visiting the city for the first time. That said, you will be able to see more and cover greater ground on an electric scooter. If you visit Vegas on your birthday, you can figuratively have your cake and eat it by snagging a free scooter rental. Atomic offers birthday bunnies a couple of options on how to grab a deal on their birthday. Travelers can get a two-hour scooter rental from the company for free, and the only limitation is how far they can go in those 120 minutes.
The other option requires that you gather a few of your friends, and then you will be eligible for a free guided tour. The tour weaves around the downtown area and makes a stop to get some tacos. Expect to see some cool motel signs, plenty of murals and vibrant graffiti art, and Vegas' ever-evolving cityscape. The promotion doesn't have to be taken precisely on your birthday, since four days on either side of it are also valid booking dates.
Free movie tickets
The skyline of Las Vegas is a panoply of delight, packed with lights, dazzle, and endless wonder. For many visitors, wandering along the theatrical casino resorts is the highlight of the trip, from the pyramid-shaped Luxor (sadly, now one of the most hated properties on the Strip) to the numerous Romanesque statues dotted around the grounds of Caesars Palace. But not all of the visual entertainment is out on the streets. Sometimes visitors just want to go somewhere cool and dark, and let their mind wander to realms of fantasy in a different environment.
Sure, there are casino shows and art galleries to keep you engaged, but is any medium as transporting as cinema? Vegas is a great place to catch a flick, and even better is that on your birthday, you can watch a film for free at Maya Cinemas. The cinema chain has all of its locations in California save for one outlet in Nevada, in North Las Vegas. It screens the latest blockbusters, and thanks to its size, lets viewers choose from more than 15 movies. For guests who join its rewards program, one perk is a complimentary film ticket on their birthday.
Free dessert
Sure, there is plenty of eye candy to see all over Las Vegas. But if you have a sweet tooth and want to indulge your sugar cravings, Vegas on your birthday is a dream destination, though your dentist might disagree. Drop into the Cheesecake Factory, and with any purchase, you can get a free slice of cheesecake, though you will need to sign up to join the rewards program. The chain has four locations in and around Las Vegas, including one at Caesars Palace. From a single slice to an entire cake is the step-up you can expect if you stop by Nothing Bundt Cakes. The bakery has five locations in the Las Vegas area, and once you join its eClub, you can claim a free bundtlet (a personal bundt cake) on your birthday.
For those who can't resist the sweet collapse of a cookie, they might consider signing up for the rewards program at Crumbl. Rack up enough points, and you will be eligible for a complimentary single cookie on your birthday. Doughnut lovers can also get in on the freebie action. At Krispy Kreme, which has locations in a few different casino resorts, you will get a free sugary delight on your birthday, as long as you are a rewards member. And Pinkbox Doughnuts, whose stores are known for their bright, Candyland-esque exteriors, promises members of its loyalty program a special doughnut for free on their birthday. That would be the appropriately named It's Ya Birthday doughnut, a riot of color and texture that combines a frosted exterior with sprinkles and streaks of icing, with an interior filled with whipped topping. Definitely one to avoid before your next dental visit.