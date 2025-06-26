A Visit To Las Vegas On One Day Of The Year Can Yield An Avalanche Of Freebies And Unique Fun

The breakfast buffets in Las Vegas are legendary — though if you really want to indulge in an unrivaled feast, head to one of the most mouthwatering ones. But these giant groaning boards aren't always the cheapest option for the first meal of the day, sometimes costing upward of $25. If it's a steal that you are looking for, especially on your birthday, there are other alternatives open to you. The global brand IHOP — the acronym says it all, it stands for International House of Pancakes — has branches all over the planet, with IHOPs flung as far as Guam, Egypt, and India. Diners who sign up for the chain's rewards program are in for a treat on their birthday, and it's not just some paltry token. IHOP offers diners a full tower of its fluffy buttermilk pancakes for free to members on their special day.

Visitors to Vegas, wherever they are staying, won't have to travel far to find their nearest IHOP, since there are more than 12 outlets in the city. Some of them are even open 24 hours, meaning you can indulge in the breakfast treat at night, perhaps after a night of free play at the slots? Denny's is another popular chain for breakfast, and has 20 branches around Las Vegas. Travelers who sign up for the chain's rewards program can get the signature Original Grand Slam for free on their birthday. That means two pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausages totally gratis, a value of more than $13.