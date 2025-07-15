Las Vegas' Smallest Casino Is A Quirky Jackpot Desert Oasis Filled With Retro Vibes And Lively Cheers

As most who visit Las Vegas would echo, taking public transit or a rideshare is recommended and gets you to the Strip and Circus Circus from Harry Reid International Airport in 15 to 20 minutes. And, although it's technically located on The Strip, you don't want to make the common walking mistake of overwalking when you go to Las Vegas for the first time.

Circus Circus' massive hotel property consists of over 3,700 rooms and suites, but visitors are polarized on the quality of the accommodations. Though the extremely low nightly rates are often available for under $50, many say that you get what you pay for. The legacy rooms are often cited as being outdated or a bit dreary, while others report having relatively comfortable stays on a budget. RVers will be pleased to know that Circus Circus has a paved campground area with full hookups available for stays.

Circus Circus also has on-theme entertainment and amenities to keep the retro vibes going. The Adventuredome, for example, is a five-acre amusement park packed with carnival rides and attractions for all ages. Meanwhile, The Midway is an open-to-explore arcade with new and classic games, encircled by a circus stage where free daily circus acts are put on for guests' amusement. Though the Slots-A-Fun section of Circus Circus is 21 and up, the complementary activities and amenities like the Splash Zone on property are designed for all ages. Finally, the property is also home to retro pricing on snacks and drinks: There are shrimp cocktails, hot dogs, and alcohol options all priced at just $2 — preserving prices and attractions of Las Vegas that were thought to be left in the past.