Las Vegas' Smallest Casino Is A Quirky Jackpot Desert Oasis Filled With Retro Vibes And Lively Cheers
Las Vegas, Nevada, is full of large, expansive casino properties that take hours to explore and often take too long to tour in a day. So, for some, the alternative of a more intimate, cheery environment that celebrates the history and evolution of slot machines may seem like a refreshing escape on the Las Vegas Strip. And for a dose of coin-operated slot nostalgia in Las Vegas, look no further than Circus Circus Hotel and Casino. The property, which started as just a casino, has been a Vegas fixture for over five decades, making it a must-visit in the heart of America's top summer destination.
Located on the northern end of the high-rise casinos on Las Vegas Boulevard, Circus Circus sits directly across from the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Open since 1968, its hotel development followed shortly after in 1972. Since then, the property has been known for its extravagant retro circus decor and a particularly unique slots room: Slots-A-Fun, a gaming experience that brings back a quirky, childlike fun to gaming that's often lost in some of the more established casino floors in Sin City.
Exploring Las Vegas' vintage Slots-A-Fun casino
So, what makes Slots-A-Fun so quirky? Well, for starters, it's one of the last coin-operated slot machine rooms in all of Las Vegas. In an effort to preserve the nostalgia of Vegas days of old where coins went directly into the machines and back into players' buckets, this room keeps that tradition alive.
The Slots-A-Fun building sits just steps from the hotel entrance, but remained empty for over a decade until its revitalization. The 16,000-square-foot building now uses about half of that space for its collection of over 80 coin-operated machines and a reimagined casino, where it is home to some of the lower table minimums on the Las Vegas Strip. Downtown, that title likely goes to the Downtown Grand, which is Vegas' only casino with $1 blackjack tables.
Beyond the old-school slots experiences, the Slots-A-Fun casino also has a range of table games with reasonable minimums. This includes double-zero roulette, blackjack, and electronic craps tables that often have $10 minimums. Some games even claim to have as high as 97.4% returns, far above the 91 to 93% average for Vegas casinos. Add in a bar featuring video poker machines, and you have a remodeled take on Vegas nostalgia.
What to know before visiting the Circus Circus property
As most who visit Las Vegas would echo, taking public transit or a rideshare is recommended and gets you to the Strip and Circus Circus from Harry Reid International Airport in 15 to 20 minutes. And, although it's technically located on The Strip, you don't want to make the common walking mistake of overwalking when you go to Las Vegas for the first time.
Circus Circus' massive hotel property consists of over 3,700 rooms and suites, but visitors are polarized on the quality of the accommodations. Though the extremely low nightly rates are often available for under $50, many say that you get what you pay for. The legacy rooms are often cited as being outdated or a bit dreary, while others report having relatively comfortable stays on a budget. RVers will be pleased to know that Circus Circus has a paved campground area with full hookups available for stays.
Circus Circus also has on-theme entertainment and amenities to keep the retro vibes going. The Adventuredome, for example, is a five-acre amusement park packed with carnival rides and attractions for all ages. Meanwhile, The Midway is an open-to-explore arcade with new and classic games, encircled by a circus stage where free daily circus acts are put on for guests' amusement. Though the Slots-A-Fun section of Circus Circus is 21 and up, the complementary activities and amenities like the Splash Zone on property are designed for all ages. Finally, the property is also home to retro pricing on snacks and drinks: There are shrimp cocktails, hot dogs, and alcohol options all priced at just $2 — preserving prices and attractions of Las Vegas that were thought to be left in the past.