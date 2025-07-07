Vegas' Only Casino With $1 Blackjack Tables Is An Affordable Getaway With Live Shows, Restaurants, And A Pool

Downtown Grand is a boutique hotel that has a total of 629 rooms, and it remains one of the more affordable accommodations in the downtown Las Vegas area. The hotel regularly offers room rates under $100, and in some cases, guests have booked rooms for a fraction of that cost on off-nights. Past visitors do mention that the rooms themselves are comfortable and spacious, but they can be loud due to the neighboring noise of Fremont Street. In line with the lower room rates common Fremont Street, you can have fun at the casino on a budget and Downtown Grand's offerings are among the best in the city.

A popular calling card for action in Las Vegas is Downtown Grand's $1 blackjack tables. It's one of the few casinos in Las Vegas still offering $1 tables with a 6:5 payout, available daily from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. There are also $5 blackjack tables with 6:5 and 3:2 odds during peak hours, as well as double zero-roulette with $5 minimums. In an era where it's difficult to find table minimums below $10, Downtown Grand leans in on budget-friendly gaming for guests.

Beyond the casino, the property delivers Las Vegas amenities that rival its downtown neighbors. The Citrus Rooftop Pool can be accessed for free with a guest room key card, offering up a spot to cool down with views of Fremont Street and the hotel towers. Even at the pool, the menu of snacks and drinks won't burn a hole in your wallet. There are platters of appetizers that serve a group for under $50, and whole pizzas starting at $15. The pool regularly hosts and DJs and live music nights to keep the party going in the sun.