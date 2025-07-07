Vegas' Only Casino With $1 Blackjack Tables Is An Affordable Getaway With Live Shows, Restaurants, And A Pool
It's no secret that Las Vegas is getting more expensive by the day. Las Vegas Strip pricing can create jaw-dropping receipts for Sin City vacationers and locals alike, with $10-plus slices of pizza and $20 to 30 cocktails. When you pair these prices with the rising of table minimums and pricier hotel rooms across the city, it creates a demand for bringing deals back to those who want to explore the "Most Fun City in America" on tighter budgets. That's why a hotel and casino property like the Downtown Grand on Fremont Street is attractive for those looking for the cheapest way to get around on their Vegas vacation. With deals on food and drinks that harken back to a past era, it's a refreshing sight amid the growing cost of staying in Las Vegas.
Located one block away from the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, Downtown Grand was long known as Lady Luck for over three decades. When the property opened in 2013, the hotel looked to modernize the original footprint of Sin City carved out a century ago. Its promotions also nod to the Vegas of the past, when $1 table games were ubiquitous. While the term "Old Vegas" gets thrown around, the area's revitalization, paired with its affordability, continues to attract locals and visitors in search of great deals and action in town.
Downtown Grand sets a standard for affordability in Las Vegas
Downtown Grand is a boutique hotel that has a total of 629 rooms, and it remains one of the more affordable accommodations in the downtown Las Vegas area. The hotel regularly offers room rates under $100, and in some cases, guests have booked rooms for a fraction of that cost on off-nights. Past visitors do mention that the rooms themselves are comfortable and spacious, but they can be loud due to the neighboring noise of Fremont Street. In line with the lower room rates common Fremont Street, you can have fun at the casino on a budget and Downtown Grand's offerings are among the best in the city.
A popular calling card for action in Las Vegas is Downtown Grand's $1 blackjack tables. It's one of the few casinos in Las Vegas still offering $1 tables with a 6:5 payout, available daily from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. There are also $5 blackjack tables with 6:5 and 3:2 odds during peak hours, as well as double zero-roulette with $5 minimums. In an era where it's difficult to find table minimums below $10, Downtown Grand leans in on budget-friendly gaming for guests.
Beyond the casino, the property delivers Las Vegas amenities that rival its downtown neighbors. The Citrus Rooftop Pool can be accessed for free with a guest room key card, offering up a spot to cool down with views of Fremont Street and the hotel towers. Even at the pool, the menu of snacks and drinks won't burn a hole in your wallet. There are platters of appetizers that serve a group for under $50, and whole pizzas starting at $15. The pool regularly hosts and DJs and live music nights to keep the party going in the sun.
All of the best deals to enjoy a Downtown Las Vegas stay
To get the best bang for your buck, the lowest room rates are typically found earlier in the week, from Monday to Wednesday nights. Even though Las Vegas is considered America's top summer destination, it regularly scorches with temperatures over 100 degrees. While its proximity to Fremont Street can put a damper on peace and quiet, the undeniable convenience has you steps from places like the Las Vegas Mob Museum, where you can access the array of exhibits and interactive experiences starting at $35. No matter the time of day, there's always a food spot around the corner, and Downtown Grand is close to some great deals. The property also offers discounted food and drink items on its premises.
Most famously, Downtown Grand's "PBR and Hot Dog" special gets you a draft beer and a Nathan's hot dog for just $3. The bar has a not-so-secret deal known as "Joe's Special" where you can grab a beer and a shot of whiskey for just $4. Across the street from the casino and hotel is Pizza Rock, a popular and modestly priced pizza joint with indoor seating that serves up Italian and American fare to pair with their pies. All day long at Freedom Beat, located inside the casino, has a live music stage and offers reasonably priced entrées. Past visitors rave about the huge portions.
As the night falls at Downtown Grand, Fat Cat LV opens daily at 5 p.m. with vintage decor and a dark, intimate setting for groovy blues and jazz. Moment after moment, this downtown Las Vegas property proves to be a highly affordable launching point to all of your Sin City adventures.