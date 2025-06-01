America's Top Summer Destination Is Hotter Than Ever With World-Class Food, Views, And Shows
As summer approaches, it's time to figure out where to go during the hottest season of the year. If you're like many U.S. travelers, according to Tripadvisor, chances are you'll be heading to the desert, specifically Las Vegas, Nevada. Sin City has consistently ranked as one of the best summer destinations, and it topped the list yet again for domestic travelers in 2025. Considering that Vegas is "the most fun city in America," it makes sense that summertime would draw throngs of tourists to the Strip.
Whether you've never been to Las Vegas or are returning after a while, you'll want to get the quintessential Vegas experience. Although gambling and casinos are certainly a big draw, the city has added a wide variety of world-class amenities and attractions. In fact, this summer, you can have a blast in Sin City without spending a single dollar at a slot machine or blackjack table. First, you can catch a world-class show from a major artist. Then, you can indulge your senses with some of the best food in the entire country, cooked to perfection. Finally, you can top off your amazing day with an unbeatable view of the city and its dazzling lights. So, with that in mind, let's grab a bottle of sunscreen, pack some pool gear, and see what Las Vegas has in store for summer travelers!
Why is Las Vegas considered the number one summer destination?
Based on the Tripadvisor report, most travelers are planning their summer vacations around experiences and memories. Just strolling through Las Vegas checks off both boxes, even if you don't book anything specific. In fact, one of the most popular attractions for visitors is the Fountains of Bellagio, which is a free option for any passerby. Additionally, free events are pretty common throughout the city, with casinos like the Mirage, Circus Circus, and Caesars Palace all offering different shows and attractions.
Summer vacation in Las Vegas is also remarkable because of the various ways to cool down. There's something of an arms race among the big casinos to provide world-class poolside amenities and experiences. So, no matter where you choose to stay, you'll likely have access to one of the best pools you've ever swum in or relaxed by. But if you really want to cool off, go to the Minus 5 Ice Bar, an underrated artsy tourist attraction that offers arctic temperatures, even when it's over 100 degrees outside.
Although spending time outside is a must during your summer Vegas vacation, it's still nice to escape the heat indoors. That's where you can indulge in some of the best food anywhere in the world. Two of the more unique options include the Heart Attack Grill, where you can enjoy burgers and fried fare in a kitschy setting, or Battista's Hole in the Wall, a classic Mob-style Italian eatery with live music and no windows. However, as with pools, Vegas is also home to a smorgasbord of decadent, mouth-watering buffets. From Indian food to crab legs to worldwide cuisine, there's something for everyone.
How to plan an epic summer vacation in Sin City
First and foremost, summer temperatures in Las Vegas routinely reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (after all, it is in the desert). Summer is also when Vegas can experience intense rainstorms. So, you'll need to pack accordingly, with sunscreen, hats, comfortable clothing, and a refillable water bottle. July and August are the hottest months, so if you want to avoid peak heat, plan for a June or September vacation instead. Although it's common to walk along the Las Vegas Strip, you might want to take a taxi or rideshare from spot to spot. While you could rent a car, you likely won't spend much time driving, and you can avoid parking fees at various hotels and garages. The Strip is only about 10 minutes by car from Harry Reid International Airport, and it's the center of most of Vegas' action.
One unique way to create fond memories of your trip is to plan activities that offer an incredible view of the city. If you don't mind hiking a little, you can head east and climb up to the Las Vegas Skyline View. This spot can get crowded during dusk, but it's an unbeatable experience and photo opportunity. Alternatively, the observation deck at the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Las Vegas allows you to see the strip from the south end, while the top of the Strat Hotel gives you views of the north end and beyond.
Finally, there's always a live event (or 10) going on in Las Vegas, especially during the summer. Book your vacation around your favorite activities, whether it's a concert from a major artist or a festival celebrating food and beer. The city has hundreds of hotel options, ranging from high-class resorts on the Strip to budget motels farther away. But, when you're in Vegas, it's not necessarily about where you stay but how you play.