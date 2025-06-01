America's Top Summer Destination Is Hotter Than Ever With World-Class Food, Views, And Shows

Based on the Tripadvisor report, most travelers are planning their summer vacations around experiences and memories. Just strolling through Las Vegas checks off both boxes, even if you don't book anything specific. In fact, one of the most popular attractions for visitors is the Fountains of Bellagio, which is a free option for any passerby. Additionally, free events are pretty common throughout the city, with casinos like the Mirage, Circus Circus, and Caesars Palace all offering different shows and attractions.

Summer vacation in Las Vegas is also remarkable because of the various ways to cool down. There's something of an arms race among the big casinos to provide world-class poolside amenities and experiences. So, no matter where you choose to stay, you'll likely have access to one of the best pools you've ever swum in or relaxed by. But if you really want to cool off, go to the Minus 5 Ice Bar, an underrated artsy tourist attraction that offers arctic temperatures, even when it's over 100 degrees outside.

Although spending time outside is a must during your summer Vegas vacation, it's still nice to escape the heat indoors. That's where you can indulge in some of the best food anywhere in the world. Two of the more unique options include the Heart Attack Grill, where you can enjoy burgers and fried fare in a kitschy setting, or Battista's Hole in the Wall, a classic Mob-style Italian eatery with live music and no windows. However, as with pools, Vegas is also home to a smorgasbord of decadent, mouth-watering buffets. From Indian food to crab legs to worldwide cuisine, there's something for everyone.