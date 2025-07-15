A Quaint Kansas City Is Full Of Charm And Home To The Oldest Restaurant West Of The Mississippi River

In the Flint Hills of Kansas, you can find some of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairie landscapes as well as historic sites from when Kansas and the U.S. were being explored and settled by Europeans. About two hours from both the Kansas City International Airport and the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, Council Grove, Kansas has a rich history, unique annual events, fun recreation opportunities, and the oldest restaurant around.

Council Grove was a vital stop for travelers along the Santa Fe Trail during the mid 1800s, and there are 25 designated historic sites in and around town that connect back to the trail. Settlers were able to pass through the area thanks to the treaty that helped give the town its name. In 1826 at the Council Oak, a meeting was held and a treaty was signed that allowed U.S. and Mexican citizens to pass through the land of the Great Osage and Little Osage. You can still see the protected remains of the tree today in the center of town.

There was also the Post Office Oak, where travelers would leave letters and updates about the trail; it's now a part of a museum. For more history, stop by the Last Chance Store, which opened in 1857. And the Trail Days Cafe & Museum serves food that would have been made back in the Santa Fe Trail time and in the early days of Kansas, like bison pot roast, Swedish meatballs, and baked ham.