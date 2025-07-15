A Quaint Kansas City Is Full Of Charm And Home To The Oldest Restaurant West Of The Mississippi River
In the Flint Hills of Kansas, you can find some of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairie landscapes as well as historic sites from when Kansas and the U.S. were being explored and settled by Europeans. About two hours from both the Kansas City International Airport and the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, Council Grove, Kansas has a rich history, unique annual events, fun recreation opportunities, and the oldest restaurant around.
Council Grove was a vital stop for travelers along the Santa Fe Trail during the mid 1800s, and there are 25 designated historic sites in and around town that connect back to the trail. Settlers were able to pass through the area thanks to the treaty that helped give the town its name. In 1826 at the Council Oak, a meeting was held and a treaty was signed that allowed U.S. and Mexican citizens to pass through the land of the Great Osage and Little Osage. You can still see the protected remains of the tree today in the center of town.
There was also the Post Office Oak, where travelers would leave letters and updates about the trail; it's now a part of a museum. For more history, stop by the Last Chance Store, which opened in 1857. And the Trail Days Cafe & Museum serves food that would have been made back in the Santa Fe Trail time and in the early days of Kansas, like bison pot roast, Swedish meatballs, and baked ham.
Hays House and Washunga Days: Council Grove honors its history
While much has changed in the decades since intrepid travelers set out in wagons and on foot from Council Grove, the Hays House 1857 Restaurant & Tavern on Main Street still remains. It's "the oldest continuously operating restaurant west of the Mississippi," according to the National Parks Service. It dates back to 1857, and over time, it's been a mix of restaurant, trading post, hotel, performance space, mail sorting site, and more. This National Register Historic Landmark has exhibits to check out to learn more about its rich past, and the original bar is still downstairs.
While dining at Hays House can be an event itself, Council Grove has a number of signature events during the year. Second Saturdays, held every month, features a range of activities like a market with local creators, events by the Arts Council, and live music. Washunga Days are held on a June weekend each year at the Neosho Riverwalk Park. It celebrates the town's history, and it includes a Kaw Nation's Intertribal Powwow with singing, dancing, and food.
The Voices of the Wind People pageant is held every couple of years; there's a performance scheduled for September 2025. It tells the story of the early days of Council Grove and the clash between European settlers and the Kanza people. People from the Kaw Nation come to help present the tales of these differing cultures that came together in what is now Council Grove.
Prairie trails and lakeside fun: Recreation in and around Council Grove
Allegawaho Heritage Memorial Park is owned and operated by the Kaw Nation on land that had been their home for generations. It features the Kanza monument, a 35-foot-tall limestone tower; an unknown Kanza warrior who was found nearby is buried at the base of the monument, so keep a respectful distance. The park also includes the remains of the stone structures that were built by the U.S. government in the 1860s for the Kanza people to live in; they preferred to use them as stables. The 2 mile Kanza Heritage Trail loop takes you through the park and includes signage detailing the area's history.
The Flint Hills Trail is a 118 mile long rail trail, and Council Grove is one of the stops along the western end. For some water fun, the Council Grove Lake on the Neosho River is great for fishing and boating. If you've got the gear for a camping retreat, the lake has 187 campsites available.
Council Grove is the northern end of the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway, which runs 47 miles down to Cassoday. Along the byway, you can explore some of the tallgrass prairie; the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is about 20 minutes south from Council Grove. If you continue south, the Flint Hills Tallgrass Prairie Preserve is just east of Cassoday. 40 minutes to the north of Council Grove is Manhattan, a college town with a world class digital art museum.