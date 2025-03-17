The Kansas College Town With A World-Class Digital Art Museum, Great Dining, And Outdoor Activities

You know about "The Big Apple," aka New York City, but have you ever heard of "The Little Apple"? That would be Manhattan, Kansas, which got both its name and nickname from New York City's own Manhattan. Perhaps known best as the home of Kansas State University, which dates back to the late 1850s, the city is on the northern edge of the Flint Hills, one of the largest remaining swaths of tallgrass prairie in the world. Some might consider Kansas to be flyover country, but they couldn't be more wrong. This college town is well worth a visit thanks to its fantastic museums, vibrant dining and entertainment scene, and fun hiking and biking trails.

The latest addition to the cultural scene in Manhattan is the Museum of Art and Light (MoA+L). It opened in downtown in November 2024 and was created to be the "first contemporary art museum in the world to showcase immersive, digital, and permanent collections from inception," according to the MoA+L website. The museum's rotating exhibits are spread over three floors, with one of its highlights being Mezmereyz, a huge, immersive space that brings art to life through projection. Virtual renditions of paintings from Pierre-Auguste Renoir were featured at the exhibit's opening, giving visitors a chance to feel like they're a part of his world.

Other galleries include digital art as well as works by classic artists like Rembrandt, Picasso, and Miró. There's also a learning lab space, a cafe, and a gift shop. Open Wednesday through Sunday, the museum and Mezmereyz require separate admission fees, though you can purchase a combined pass at a discount.