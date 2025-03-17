The Kansas College Town With A World-Class Digital Art Museum, Great Dining, And Outdoor Activities
You know about "The Big Apple," aka New York City, but have you ever heard of "The Little Apple"? That would be Manhattan, Kansas, which got both its name and nickname from New York City's own Manhattan. Perhaps known best as the home of Kansas State University, which dates back to the late 1850s, the city is on the northern edge of the Flint Hills, one of the largest remaining swaths of tallgrass prairie in the world. Some might consider Kansas to be flyover country, but they couldn't be more wrong. This college town is well worth a visit thanks to its fantastic museums, vibrant dining and entertainment scene, and fun hiking and biking trails.
The latest addition to the cultural scene in Manhattan is the Museum of Art and Light (MoA+L). It opened in downtown in November 2024 and was created to be the "first contemporary art museum in the world to showcase immersive, digital, and permanent collections from inception," according to the MoA+L website. The museum's rotating exhibits are spread over three floors, with one of its highlights being Mezmereyz, a huge, immersive space that brings art to life through projection. Virtual renditions of paintings from Pierre-Auguste Renoir were featured at the exhibit's opening, giving visitors a chance to feel like they're a part of his world.
Other galleries include digital art as well as works by classic artists like Rembrandt, Picasso, and Miró. There's also a learning lab space, a cafe, and a gift shop. Open Wednesday through Sunday, the museum and Mezmereyz require separate admission fees, though you can purchase a combined pass at a discount.
The Manhattan dining scene from Aggieville to downtown
Aggieville is the Sunflower State's oldest shopping district, dating back to 1889. This walkable area spans a handful of blocks next to the KSU campus, and is the heart of Manhattan's student scene with boutiques, bars, restaurants, and event spaces. You can expect it to be particularly busy on KSU football and basketball game weekends as people cheer on the Wildcats — college sports are a big deal in this town.
So Long Saloon is a beloved Aggieville restaurant and bar that serves burgers and Tex Mex. The raspberry black bean dip is a must-try dish, and the signature drink is the "Nancy," a beer with pineapple juice. Meawhile, Varsity Donuts in Aggieville, featured in the award-winning HBO show "Somebody Somewhere," sells fresh donuts all day long and, from Thursday to Saturday, has a food truck that serves food like mac & cheese grilled cheese until late. Happy Hippie is home to healthy food that tastes delicious, like acai bowls, and Bluestem Bistro has been the place to find a good cup of coffee for decades.
There are even more great restaurants beyond Aggieville. Bourbon & Baker, in downtown Manhattan, has small plates with a Southern and Midwestern flair, like chicken and waffles and elaborate deviled eggs. Also downtown is the Arrow Cocktail Lounge in the old Wareham Hotel; it has fantastic craft cocktails and a full menu with dishes like French dip steam buns and duck breast. If you have a sweet tooth, Call Hall Dairy Bar on the KSU campus is the place to go for outstanding ice cream.
Manhattan is surrounded by natural beauty, just waiting for you to explore it
The Konza Prairie Biological Station is found about 15 minutes away from downtown Manhattan. There, you can explore the tallgrass prairie along three different trails. The Nature Trail Loop is 2.6 miles, and it takes you past the Hokanson Homestead, which dates back to 1878. If you want something longer, the Kings Creek Loop is 4.4 miles, and the Godwin Hill Loop is 6 miles. If you visit in spring and summer, you may see beautiful wildflowers in bloom.
Then there's Tuttle Creek Lake, about 10 miles north of Manhattan, where you can have all kinds of water fun, from kayaking to tubing to fishing. There are swimmable beaches along with picnic areas, a disc golf course, and equestrian and hiking trails. Along the northwest edge of the lake, the popular Fancy Creek Mountain Bike Trail runs for six miles through the prairie and forest and is also open for hikers.
In town, you can walk or bike along the Linear Trail; this paved trail runs nearly 10 miles along the edge of Manhattan. Off of the Linear Trail, near the confluence of the Big Blue River and the Kansas River, you can find about 5.5 miles of fun single-track trail for biking and hiking through the woods, next to the river.
More to do, where to stay, and how to get to Manhattan
To learn more about the prairie lands around Manhattan, stop by the Flint Hills Discovery Center, just a block away from the MoA+L. One of the things you'll learn here is that the tallgrass prairie is particularly unique and can grow up to an astonishing 10 feet tall with roots that are even longer. The underlying limestone in the Flint Hills protected this ecosystem since it made it so difficult for farmers to plow. They have exhibits on the people who have lived in the region since before settlers arrived. Long before ranchers and cowboys you could find the people of the Kaw Nation here, as the prairie lands were particularly good for bison hunting.
If you're looking for a good place to stay in Manhattan, the Bluemont Hotel gives you easy access to Aggieville and the KSU campus. With 112 rooms and a mix of standard double queen rooms to larger suites, it's got a bar/restaurant as well as a rooftop patio, and breakfast is included. Make sure to book ahead if you're visiting on game days or major KSU events, like graduation, as rooms fill up quickly. If you're into camping, Tuttle Creek State Park offers both RV and tent camping sites along with cabins to rent.
Manhattan has a small regional airport, but the closest major airport is Kansas City International Airport, which is about two hours away. On the way to or from the airport from Manhattan, you can stop at Truckhenge, a quirky, family-friendly attraction near Topeka. And if you want to explore more of the Kansas heartland, the delightful town of Abilene is just 45 minutes away.