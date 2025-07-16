Situated Between Edinburgh And Dundee Is Scotland's Postcard Coastal Fishing Village Full Of Charm And Golf
An hour or so by car or bus from the bustling capital of Edinburgh and even closer to Dundee, you'll find one of Scotland's best undiscovered gems. A picturesque fishing village with a scenic working harbor, quaint cobbled streets lined with traditional red sandstone buildings, and easy access to some of the oldest golf clubs in the world, this charming spot has plenty of treasures to discover. Still, most have never even heard of it. Why not take the chance to escape the typical tourist trail and explore the lesser-known side of East Scotland in Crail?
Tucked away in the picturesque coastal Scottish kingdom of Fife, Crail sits along the scenic southern coastal region known as East Neuk, alongside charming cliffside villages like Pittenweem and other fishing towns. Defined by the steady hum of village life, a far cry from the busy and bustling streets of Edinburgh or Dundee, Crail promises a slower pace. It's the kind of place where you can take a breath and embrace a moment of peace, feeling the history that surrounds you and the chilling sea breeze from the Firth of Forth on your skin.
The picturesque coastal charm of Crail
Having been named one of the U.K.'s most beautiful locations by TimeOut, Crail's scenic charm cannot be denied. The historic harbor, perched beneath steep cliffs and backed by a medley of traditional red sandstone and whitewashed stone buildings, is a photographer's dream, especially when the colorful fishing boats are swaying on the water below. For the best views, make your way out onto the harbor walls or hike up to West Braes on the west side of Crail to see the entire village from above. At low tide, the rocky shoreline features some amazing tide pools.
Besides the harbor, one of the best things to do in Crail is simply wander around its maze of cobbled streets. Castle Street, Shoregate, and Marketgate are particularly charming, with their traditional Victorian and Scottish vernacular architecture. Crail thrives on small Scottish-owned businesses that showcase the arts and produce of the region. Sample locally caught seafood from Reilly and Sons Shellfish on the harbor, or indulge in jam and cream scones with a pot of tea and an ocean view at the cosy Crail Harbour Gallery and Tearoom. Afterwards, shop for handcrafted ceramics and earthenware at the family-run Crail Pottery, or pick up local gifts and souvenirs at The Beehive.
Crail is a haven for golf enthusiasts
The region of Fife is the global capital when it comes to golf. With 50 fantastic links courses and fairways dotted across its rolling landscape, the area attracts avid golf enthusiasts from all across the globe looking to tee off on the historic greens. Crail itself is home to the seventh-oldest golf club in the world, the Crail Golfing Society. Its world-renowned Balcomie Links, partially designed by "Grand Old Man of Golf" Tom Morris in 1894, is still a highly regarded course to this day. Various day packages are available, as well as buggy rental and caddy and trolley hire, for those who want to test their skills. Find out about the most up-to-date rates on the Crail Golfing Society website.
True golf enthusiasts will argue that a round at the nearby St Andrew's is one of the activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland. Just over 20 minutes from Crail by car or bus, The Old Course at St Andrew's Links is internationally recognized as the world's oldest golf course, earning the town the title of "The Home of Golf." If you fancy stretching your legs, you can walk all the way from Crail to St. Andrews, or vice versa, via the scenic Fife Coastal Path. The gentle trail follows the coastline through grass, mud, dirt, and sand, passing through villages such as Kingsbarns and Boarhills. Along the way, you'll see rugged sea stacks, iconic golfing greens, and many native sea birds.