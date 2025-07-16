Forest Trails Lead To Thundering Falls Near This Small Michigan Town Surrounded By Nature Reserves
On the shore of Lake Superior, one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, lies a town that offers a lot to reflect its name: Paradise. This Michigan city on the Upper Peninsula (U.P.) is known for its wildlife and spectacular fall colors. There are activities for all seasons, from hiking and watching bird migrations to cross-country skiing and riding snow mobiles around the 200 miles of trails that go through Paradise, a city that averages 200 inches of snow each winter.
Paradise is also next to two popular attractions in Michigan's U.P. The first is Tahquamenon Falls State Park, which is home to Michigan's largest waterfall, while the second is the Whitefish Point, where there is a complex on the National Registry of Historic Places. As interesting as both spots are, the drives to them are also beautiful and filled with wildlife, including black bears, deer, moose, coyotes, and foxes. It's also a good area to spot birds such as bald eagles, woodpeckers, and waterfowl, especially on the drive along Michigan Highway 123, from Paradise to Whitefish Point.
There is plenty to see in Paradise
Tahquamenon Falls State Park contains a massive 50,000 acres of gorgeous nature and wildlife. For nearly 100 years, the popular Toonerville Trolley and Riverboat had an all-day trip that took visitors around the park, but the company closed in 2024. Since only experienced hikers can trek between the park's upper and lower falls, it now leaves two other options: You can rent a boat, which offers a chance to see wildlife from a different perspective between the falls, or you can drive between the falls and park in the respective lots.
Tahquamenon Falls are known as the "root beer" waterfalls for the reddish-brown color they display. They are second only to Niagara as the largest falls east of the Mississippi River and have three platforms for viewing above the falls. The privately owned Tahquamenon Falls Brewery & Pub is at one of the platforms above the falls. As of this writing, a fully accessible boardwalk is being constructed at the Upper Falls, allowing for an easier view for everyone. It is expected to be finished in August 2025.
On the other side of Paradise from Tahquamenon Falls is Whitefish Point. This spot is the home of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum and the Whitefish Point Light Station, Lake Superior's oldest operating lighthouse. A self-guided tour will take you through the museum's main gallery, 1923 USCG Surfboat House, 1861 USLHS Lighthouse Keeper's Quarters, and the 1920 U.S. Navy Radio Building. You can also watch a documentary on the Edmund Fitzgerald, a ship that went down in Lake Superior.
How to plan a trip to Paradise
As beautiful as Paradise is, it's not so easy to get to. The nearest airport is Chippewa County International, one hour away by car, near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan's oldest city. The other option in the U.P. is to fly into Marquette Sawyer Regional, two and a half hours to the west. You can only take direct flights to Chicago, Detroit, and Minneapolis from these airports. If you want more options, you'll need to fly into Austin Straubel International in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a four-and-a-half-hour ride away.
You'll only find a few places to stay in Paradise, including Curley's Paradise Motel, Paradise Lakefront Lodge, Paradise Inn & Suites, and Paradise Shores Cabins. Don't expect to find a Starbucks or a McDonald's — the restaurants are all small-town eateries. A favorite among locals is The Inn, which serves Lake Superior fish and in-house smoked brisket. It is right next to the Paradise Lakefront Lodge.
While this town is an all-season destination, the winters are brutal in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Average temperatures in Paradise run a low of 7 and high of 23 degrees Fahrenheit in January. It could make it difficult to travel up there, and moreover, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum is closed November 1 to April 30. Because of this, the ideal times to visit Paradise are the spring, summer, and autumn. The fall foliage is breathtaking, though weather dependent. It can start as early as the end of August and peak around late September or early October.