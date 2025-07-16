Forest Trails Lead To Thundering Falls Near This Small Michigan Town Surrounded By Nature Reserves

Tahquamenon Falls State Park contains a massive 50,000 acres of gorgeous nature and wildlife. For nearly 100 years, the popular Toonerville Trolley and Riverboat had an all-day trip that took visitors around the park, but the company closed in 2024. Since only experienced hikers can trek between the park's upper and lower falls, it now leaves two other options: You can rent a boat, which offers a chance to see wildlife from a different perspective between the falls, or you can drive between the falls and park in the respective lots.

Tahquamenon Falls are known as the "root beer" waterfalls for the reddish-brown color they display. They are second only to Niagara as the largest falls east of the Mississippi River and have three platforms for viewing above the falls. The privately owned Tahquamenon Falls Brewery & Pub is at one of the platforms above the falls. As of this writing, a fully accessible boardwalk is being constructed at the Upper Falls, allowing for an easier view for everyone. It is expected to be finished in August 2025.

On the other side of Paradise from Tahquamenon Falls is Whitefish Point. This spot is the home of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum and the Whitefish Point Light Station, Lake Superior's oldest operating lighthouse. A self-guided tour will take you through the museum's main gallery, 1923 USCG Surfboat House, 1861 USLHS Lighthouse Keeper's Quarters, and the 1920 U.S. Navy Radio Building. You can also watch a documentary on the Edmund Fitzgerald, a ship that went down in Lake Superior.