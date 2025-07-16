Florida's Hidden Wildlife Refuge Offers Spectacular Gulf Beaches, Fishing, And Backcountry Kayaking
You've probably heard about the quiet and pristine Marco Island and the wildly underrated Everglades City. However, did you know that smack in the middle of these two destinations is the outdoor paradise known as the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge? With around 35,000 acres of waterways, sandy beaches, and mangroves, the refuge is a haven for species such as manatees. It also offers visitors unforgettable adventures, including backcountry kayaking, birdwatching and wildlife photography, fishing, and hiking.
Created in 1996, the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge has since strived to protect endangered species like storks, sea turtles, and bottlenose dolphins in the area. It provides residents and tourists with recreational and educational opportunities — a perfect paradise for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. The protected land is surrounded by the almost pristine and untouched wilderness of the Florida Bay.
The best way to reach the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge is by first flying into the Naples Airport (APF). The refuge stands 20 miles southeast of Naples, Florida's ritzy seaside city. You can then take local roads to reach U.S. Highway 41. The refuge's parking lot on the Marsh Trail is located directly off U.S. Highway 41, near County Road 92.
Exploring the waterways at Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge
Once you arrive at the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge, be ready to get wet. Unlike other natural areas in the U.S., the trails within the refuge (except for the Marsh Trail) are for kayaking. The four trails — all named as Canoe Trail one to four — are open daily and can be accessed via launch sites connected to U.S. Highway 41, also known as the Tamiami Trail. None of them stretches for more than 1.5 miles. Paddling along the refuge's northern marsh is allowed.
If you are into backcountry kayaking, then head to Goodland (near Highway 92) and Port of the Islands (close to Highway 41). From either of these two launchpads, you can explore the refuge's lesser-known waterways, mangroves, and islands. Just be aware that the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge itself does not offer guided tours, meaning you could easily get lost if you're not careful. You also need to bring your own gear and life jackets.
Regardless of whether you choose to follow the designated trails or do some backcountry kayaking, be sure to check the water level beforehand. Note that the waterways are most navigable starting in the summer. Fishing while kayaking through the refuge is possible, and you can also do so from Highway 41. Please be sure to take spare lines, hooks, and other trash with you to avoid harming the local wildlife.
Other activities to enjoy when visiting this expansive refuge
Another popular activity at the refuge is hiking the Marsh Trail. This is a 2.2-mile loop perfect for enjoying bird- or wildlife-watching. The trail will lead you toward the refuge's observation tower, which is perfect for watching migratory birds during the fall and winter months. It's also open for biking, as are other areas of the refuge. If you're lucky, you might run into some of the local wildlife, like bobcats or even Florida panthers, when exploring the road.
From October to April, you can enjoy primitive camping along the refuge's sandy beaches. There are no facilities within the Ten Thousand Islands, so you will have to bring your own supplies. Make sure to practice "Leave No Trace" principles when camping in this pristine environment.
For more comfortable accommodations, however, Everglades City has places like the Everglades City Motel – Everglades Adventures Inn. Its prices start at $80 per night at the time of writing. Marco Island is another good option for passing the night, although accommodations are a bit pricier. The Marco Island Lakeside Inn has rates starting at around $180 per night. You can also always drive back to Naples, where lodgings such as the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Naples Downtown – 5th Avenue By IHG offer prices starting at around $100 at the time of writing.