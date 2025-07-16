Florida's Hidden Wildlife Refuge Offers Spectacular Gulf Beaches, Fishing, And Backcountry Kayaking

You've probably heard about the quiet and pristine Marco Island and the wildly underrated Everglades City. However, did you know that smack in the middle of these two destinations is the outdoor paradise known as the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge? With around 35,000 acres of waterways, sandy beaches, and mangroves, the refuge is a haven for species such as manatees. It also offers visitors unforgettable adventures, including backcountry kayaking, birdwatching and wildlife photography, fishing, and hiking.

Created in 1996, the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge has since strived to protect endangered species like storks, sea turtles, and bottlenose dolphins in the area. It provides residents and tourists with recreational and educational opportunities — a perfect paradise for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. The protected land is surrounded by the almost pristine and untouched wilderness of the Florida Bay.

The best way to reach the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge is by first flying into the Naples Airport (APF). The refuge stands 20 miles southeast of Naples, Florida's ritzy seaside city. You can then take local roads to reach U.S. Highway 41. The refuge's parking lot on the Marsh Trail is located directly off U.S. Highway 41, near County Road 92.