Hidden In Florida's Everglades Is A Wildly Underrated Gulf Coast Gateway City With Unique Outdoor Activities

Many people think of the Florida Everglades in terms of its endless miles of sawgrass sloughs and the national park, with the primary access points in and around Miami. But, historically, the Everglades was a collection of ecosystems that took up most of the southern half of the Florida peninsula. And, with a bit of exploring, it's easy to find places worth visiting deep inside that historic world today.

If you're on your way across the state, one place to start is the Loop Road, a hidden, uncrowded backroad route through the Everglades. But there's more to explore when you come out on the western side. A turn south on Route 29 brings you to the backwater town of Everglades City. This little burg is shrouded in the earliest settlers' Everglades lore, from centuries of tales of lawlessness to the unmatched beauty — and brutality — of the natural surroundings. The wilderness along the Gulf Coast, with its winding mangrove forests and sandy barrier islands, is easily one of the most beautiful in the Everglades.

A small town at the end of the road, Everglades City is matched only by its close neighbor, Chokoloskee, in remoteness. These aren't the sort of places you go for glitz and glamor: These places are true to their pioneer roots, with a few motels and fishing lodges, some rental properties, and miles upon miles of mangrove islands, winding saltwater creeks, and Gulf fishing at your doorstep.