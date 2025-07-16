Oregon's Oceanfront State Park Is An Overlooked Gem With Pristine Beaches And Well-Maintained Trails

You can find natural wonders on just about every crevice and curve of the dramatic Oregon coastline, from the rocky outcrops that jut out of the lapping waters to the simple yet striking ocean views. Otter Point State Recreation Site, with its immaculate beaches, well-kept nature trails, and rugged sandstone rock formations, is certainly no exception.

This lovely patch of oceanfront wilderness lies just up the shore from the hidden beach town of Gold Beach near the Oregon-California border. It's also only about a three-hour drive from Medford, an artsy Oregon city known as the "Heart Of The Rogue Valley," where the nearest international airport is. Still, you may not have it on your radar — the obscure and often overlooked state park can be pretty tricky to get to. "Impossible to find," one person cautioned on Tripadvisor, with another noting the lack of road signs directing the way to the recreation site.

If you're driving up from Gold Beach, which is arguably one of the best beach vacation destinations in the U.S. thanks to its array of beachfront accommodations, you'll want to take Highway 101 northbound for about 4.5 miles until you reach Old Coast Road. After cruising along Old Coast Road for just over half a mile, you'll see signage for Otter Point State Recreation Site. Hang a left on the unpaved road to reach the Otter Point Parking lot, which doesn't cost a dime to enter, at the time of writing.