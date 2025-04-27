The 'Heart Of The Rogue Valley' Is An Artsy Oregon City With Long, Sunny Days And A Thriving Wine Scene

Taking a trip to the Beaver State offers visitors a diverse set of landscapes, including towering forests, stunning coastline, and lush valleys. For arts and culture, many flock to northern cities such as Portland or the capital of Oregon, Salem; but Oregon's southern region is home to such gems as Ashland, the "Broadway of the West Coast," which boasts one of the largest theater scenes outside New York. Located 13 miles from Ashland is Medford, a city nestled in a rich valley known for art vibes, a thriving wine scene, and long hours of sunny days not present in other areas of Oregon.

Medford is known as the "Heart of the Rogue Valley" because it serves as its regional and economic base. Named after Medford, Massachusetts, the Oregon city was incorporated in 1885 after serving as a railroad town. It would eventually house the first public airport in Oregon, support the lumber industry, and become the county seat. Oregon's foray into winemaking also began in Medford: In 1853, settler Peter Britt planted the first wine grapes, eventually opening the first winery in southern Oregon, Valley View Winery, in 1873. It didn't take long before others caught on; Oregon and Rogue Valley became synonymous with wine, putting the region on the map. Flanked by the 215-mile-long Rogue River and with a population of approximately 85,000, Medford is the Valley's largest city, famous for pears and blue cheese. It's a destination worth discovering.