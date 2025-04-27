The 'Heart Of The Rogue Valley' Is An Artsy Oregon City With Long, Sunny Days And A Thriving Wine Scene
Taking a trip to the Beaver State offers visitors a diverse set of landscapes, including towering forests, stunning coastline, and lush valleys. For arts and culture, many flock to northern cities such as Portland or the capital of Oregon, Salem; but Oregon's southern region is home to such gems as Ashland, the "Broadway of the West Coast," which boasts one of the largest theater scenes outside New York. Located 13 miles from Ashland is Medford, a city nestled in a rich valley known for art vibes, a thriving wine scene, and long hours of sunny days not present in other areas of Oregon.
Medford is known as the "Heart of the Rogue Valley" because it serves as its regional and economic base. Named after Medford, Massachusetts, the Oregon city was incorporated in 1885 after serving as a railroad town. It would eventually house the first public airport in Oregon, support the lumber industry, and become the county seat. Oregon's foray into winemaking also began in Medford: In 1853, settler Peter Britt planted the first wine grapes, eventually opening the first winery in southern Oregon, Valley View Winery, in 1873. It didn't take long before others caught on; Oregon and Rogue Valley became synonymous with wine, putting the region on the map. Flanked by the 215-mile-long Rogue River and with a population of approximately 85,000, Medford is the Valley's largest city, famous for pears and blue cheese. It's a destination worth discovering.
Sip on wine in Medford's Rogue Valley vineyards
Oregon has become one of the best kept secrets for wine production in the United States, including the Willamette Valley, where you can explore rare varietals and edgy innovative blends. Medford, and the surrounding Rogue Valley, are home to more than 85 wineries offering more than 70 wine varietals, including Oregon's specialty: pinot noir. The Rogue Valley offers four unique wine trails with maps — and the free Rogue Valley Wine Passport packed with deals — available online.
The Upper Rogue Wine Trail features six wineries, including Kriselle Cellars, which offers eight varieties along with wood-fired pizza and the opportunity to hike along volcanic mesas for stellar valley views. Historic Jacksonville, one of America's coolest towns and a West Coast wine country gem, is home to the Jacksonville Wine Trail. It's the oldest route and has 11 wineries. The Applegate Valley Wine Trail spans 275,000 acres and 19 wineries, including where it all began in Valley View Winery. Don't miss sipping on its "Rogue Red," a seven-blend mix. Oregon's southern most trail, Bear Creek Wine Trail, offers another dozen wineries for an afternoon of sipping. Notable favorites here include DANCIN Vineyards (located 20 minutes from the Medford airport) for its pinot noir and chardonnay, and the historic Hummingbird Estate, a restored 1926 mansion. You can also stay overnight at the Inn and Vineyard Cottage at Hummingbird Estate, which offers a choice of five suites and one cottage.
Explore downtown Medford for history and art
Walking around downtown Medford offers several historic districts and art centric destinations to explore. History buffs might choose to embark on a self-guided walking tour of 21 historical downtown sites, which takes about an hour. A map is available on the city's website, and there's also a downtown Visitor Information Center at 101 E 8th Street which can provide guidance. Highlights include Carnegie Library (est. 1912), the Jackson County Courthouse (est. 1932), and the former Southern Pacific Passenger Depot (est. 1910).
For art lovers, a must-visit is the admission-free Rogue Gallery & Art Center where you can peruse galleries displaying works of local artists, take an art class, and shop for artisan goods to take home. It's open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every third Friday for receptions which showcase art and local businesses. Downtown also features a series of artistic murals located on the sides of buildings, including "Everyone is Welcome" on the OnTrack building depicting scenic Southern Oregon. You can spy another mural with a visit to The Urban Cork, which offers over 130 wines and rotating tasting flights. Finally, performance art comes alive in Medford at the Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts through musicals and plays. There's also the Britt Music & Arts Festival, a popular summer festival offering concerts of all varieties named for pioneer Peter Britt.
Planning your trip to sunny Medford
Getting to Medford is an approximately six-hour drive from Northern California's Bay area, along the Interstate 5 corridor. It's also three hours southwest of Bend, the breathtaking Oregon city known for craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure. If you're flying into Medford, there are six airlines that service Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport, including 11 direct destinations such as Denver, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix. The Oregon POINT bus stops in Medford twice daily, connecting with the coastal city of Brookings, Ashland, and with the Amtrak station in Klamath Falls 77 miles away.
When it comes to finding accommodations, Medford offers an array of name-brand motels and hotels throughout the city. In addition to the aforementioned Hummingbird Estate, several other wineries have on-site accommodations, including three suites at Rellik Winery, a vineyard cottage at Weisinger Family Winery, and a vacation-rental-by-owner house at Troon Vineyard. RV and camping options are also available at Southern Oregon RV Park, Holiday RV Park, and the Medford/Gold Hill KOA Journey campground. There's no bad time to visit, but planning your trip between May and September yields the best days and avoids the damp winter season. This stretch from spring to fall also aligns with outdoor festival season, including the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Britt Music & Arts Festival, and Oregon Wine Month.