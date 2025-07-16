This Mediterranean Coastal Island Filled With Charming Towns Is An Affordable Retirement Destination

Retiring on a Mediterranean island sounds expensive, however, the cost of living in the United States is about 20% higher than in Malta. If you're currently based in a pricy city, such as Fairfax, Virginia, rents are almost 200% higher than on Gozo, Malta's second-largest island, filled with charming coastal towns. Malta is situated in a triangle between Tunisia, Sicily, and Libya, best known for its main island, where the capital of Valletta is a frequent stop on Mediterranean cruise itineraries. Its 95 square miles are packed with sites that make it the perfect island for a historic vacation. However, for a quieter life, there's nothing quite like retiring to Gozo.

Gozo stuffs its 26 square miles with unique places you'll want to visit more than once. A short walk from the romantic central square of Xagħra, visitors can find Ġgantija Archaeological Park. Ġgantija is a temple complex, so-named because of its impressive formations of large rocks were thought to be the work of giants. In fact, the Neolithic site dates back to around 3600 BC, making it nearly a thousand years older than the circle at Stonehenge.

Fancy a windmill not unlike what you'll see in the Netherlands? Tiny Xagħra is also home to Ta' Kola Windmill, a slice of village life from more than 300 years ago. For those craving seafood, Marsalforn is a wildly underrated coastal town where you can dine on fish-laden pastas or ravioli filled with Gozitan ġbejniet, a sheep's cheese that's prolific on the coastal island.