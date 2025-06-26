Asia's Best Retirement Destination Is An Island-Filled Nation Packed With Culture And Coastlines

For those who don't get their sea legs, spending retirement years on a cruise ship is proving increasingly popular. Yet most of us eventually feel the desire to put down roots. In late 2024, Finland was named the best country in the world to retire. But the website We Buy Any Home (via Time Out) named Malaysia a close second.

The island-filled nation of nearly 36 million inhabitants boasts nearly 3,000 miles of coastline and a diverse culture. That diversity stems from a mix of native Malay people — also known as bumiputra — and families who immigrated from across Asia, including China, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India. It's a melting pot that may feel familiar to Americans in some ways, but refreshingly different in many others. For example, you'll find temples like Selangor's unforgettable Batu Caves, not far from Kuala Lumpur's international shopping and dining scene in the Bukit Bintang neighborhood.

Those looking to retire in Malaysia will be especially impressed with the low cost of living, excellent medical care and the relative ease of scoring a visa. The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) visa comes in three tiers, all of which allow settlers as young as 25 (hello, early retirees!) to stay for at least five years, with renewals available. That's with the silver level. Gold allows for 15 years. Platinum, which requires the largest fixed deposit of a whopping $1 million, a property purchase of at least $1 million, not to mention a participation fee of roughly $47,000 offers the most flexibility. It even allows participants to work in Malaysia. If you're less committed, there's a renewable digital nomad visa that lets you stay in Malaysia for up to one year.