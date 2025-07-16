England's 'City Of Stories' Is A Medieval Charmer With UNESCO Status, Unique Shops, And Historic Delights

England draws millions of tourists every year thanks to its capital London, a multicultural city that steals the show from other British towns. If you take the time to browse a map, the United Kingdom offers a plethora of under-the-radar towns worth exploring, most of which you can unearth via a train trip from London to Scotland. Norwich, reachable by train in less than two hours from London, is located in Norfolk County on the east side of the island.

Norwich was considered Great Britain's second most important city until the 1800s, but with the industrialization between the 18th and 19th centuries, the locals focused on the capital to develop their businesses, leaving behind a medieval town that still carries a traditional charm. Nicknamed the "City of Stories" thanks to its thriving artistic community, Norwich boasts the title of the country's first UNESCO City of Literature. The fine city can satisfy everyone's thirst for knowledge and craving for culture, from bookworms and poets to literature enthusiasts.

If you're in town, discover Norwich through two cultural itineraries: Wondering Words and Book Benches. The former is a self-guided walking tour led by a digital map that takes you to visit seven locations that left a lasting impact on the town — one of them is St Julian's Church, where a woman wrote an account of the visions she had while recovering from a serious illness, making her the first woman author in English. The latter is a series of eight benches honoring Norwich's writers where anyone is welcome to rest or socialize. This town is proudly celebrated through annual literary festivals, but the main hub is the National Centre for Writing — a literary institution providing courses and writing spaces.