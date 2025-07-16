England's 'City Of Stories' Is A Medieval Charmer With UNESCO Status, Unique Shops, And Historic Delights
England draws millions of tourists every year thanks to its capital London, a multicultural city that steals the show from other British towns. If you take the time to browse a map, the United Kingdom offers a plethora of under-the-radar towns worth exploring, most of which you can unearth via a train trip from London to Scotland. Norwich, reachable by train in less than two hours from London, is located in Norfolk County on the east side of the island.
Norwich was considered Great Britain's second most important city until the 1800s, but with the industrialization between the 18th and 19th centuries, the locals focused on the capital to develop their businesses, leaving behind a medieval town that still carries a traditional charm. Nicknamed the "City of Stories" thanks to its thriving artistic community, Norwich boasts the title of the country's first UNESCO City of Literature. The fine city can satisfy everyone's thirst for knowledge and craving for culture, from bookworms and poets to literature enthusiasts.
If you're in town, discover Norwich through two cultural itineraries: Wondering Words and Book Benches. The former is a self-guided walking tour led by a digital map that takes you to visit seven locations that left a lasting impact on the town — one of them is St Julian's Church, where a woman wrote an account of the visions she had while recovering from a serious illness, making her the first woman author in English. The latter is a series of eight benches honoring Norwich's writers where anyone is welcome to rest or socialize. This town is proudly celebrated through annual literary festivals, but the main hub is the National Centre for Writing — a literary institution providing courses and writing spaces.
Visit Norwich like a local and discover its shops and monuments
Norwich can be an ideal base to explore other towns in England far from the crowd, but while you're here, make the most of your experience. Walk along the lively Timber Hill, one of Norwich's oldest streets, to enjoy some retail therapy or immerse yourself in the local atmosphere. If you ask around, the locals will point you toward Elm Hill, a cobblestone street well-known for its medieval buildings, thatched houses, and unique stores. The Bear Shop is the star of the show with its production of over 300 artisan teddy bears. On the other hand, London Street is a sophisticated area that was England's first shopping boulevard to become car-free. It's home to the 19th-century shopping mall Jarrolds.
Norwich market is the only lasting outdoor market in the country. Still operating under its rainbow-colored roof since the Norman Conquest in 1066, the bazaar's 200 stands sell an extensive assortment of products from local food and artifacts to plants. Meanwhile, the Royal Arcade is a covered market featuring a timber-framed glass roof and stained-glass windows dating back to 1899, capturing attention with its striking Art Nouveau design. The polished store is characterized by shops perfectly lined up together, ranging from vintage clothing and interior design to jewelry and skincare.
Norwich oozes an energetic, engaging atmosphere, along its walkable streets like Norwich Lanes — a famous web of alleys much appreciated by foodies and art connoisseurs. Pastel-hued houses dot the lanes, with the most iconic pink house decked with wisteria nestled on Pottergate.
Norwich's historic monuments
The most illustrious monument is the Norman Cathedral. Built over 900 years ago, the church endured centuries of upheaval and today stands as an iconic landmark with its 315-foot-high spire overlooking the town — the second tallest in the whole country. The spire has become a shelter for peregrine falcons to nest. These birds are so cherished by residents that the local news streams live footage to keep everyone updated on their adventures. The building resembles a museum with walls covered in medieval graffiti and over a thousand ornamental carvings depicting stories from the Bible. The outdoor space is as charismatic as the interior, with its arched porch and stage performances of Shakespeare's masterpieces played in the summer. Stop for a tea at its coffee shop which merges both medieval and contemporary styles, or enjoy the outdoor space by lying on a vibrant green yard of the 44-acre Norwich Cathedral Close.
Just a three-minute walk from the cathedral will take you to Tombland. It's not a cemetery — as the name may make us believe — but a historic street in the heart of the city used as a market before the Normans arrived. Pass through the medieval entryway Erpingham Gate that connects the cathedral's bounds to the historic area. Saunter across Bishop Bridge along the River Wensum, or amble around its streets that still beckon tourists with their timeless glamour, and you'll come across the Maids Head Hotel — Great Britain's oldest hotel.
Norwich has plenty to offer, and if you're trying to find the best time to visit England for optimal weather, locals will tell you that the weather is not predictable. You're better off just booking the tickets and letting serendipity take over.