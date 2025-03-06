'Britain's Best Train Journey' Is A Luxurious Ride From London To Scotland With Unmatched Views
With more than 20,000 miles of tracks across this region that is smaller than Oregon, there might not be a better way to view the misted moors and scenic coastal crag of the United Kingdom than by train. There's a lot of competition, therefore, when it comes to crowning the best rail journey on the islands. Several routes leave riders gazing from the windows at breathtaking vistas in lovely British Isles destinations, including the slow route through Snowdonia's peaks, tracks crossing towering Victorian viaducts, and shore-hugging service to the Cornish coast. But there's one service routinely touted as Britain's best: The Caledonian Sleeper, which connects London Euston and several Scottish stations.
Trundling all the way from the capital to the gateway of the turquoise waters and soft sandy beaches hidden on Scotland's north coast, the sleeper service traverses some the UK's most scenic country. Cruising through the mountains and meadows that connect the bucolic English lowlands to Scotland's snow-capped peaks, train travelers can catch a glimpse of the country's best landscapes from the comfort of their luxury carriage.
If you're looking to explore outside of the urban hubs on your next trip to the British Isles, it's a convenient means of travel, in addition to being an exceptional experience in and of itself. More than 30 U.S. hubs service direct flights to London's six major airports. Catch any one of the 1,053 weekly U.S. departures landing in the British capital and make a heading for Euston. From there, you can board the Caledonian Sleeper six nights a week, just before the station clock strikes midnight.
What you can expect to see while traveling on the Caledonian Sleeper
Settled into your bed on the overnight express to the north, you'll watch the skies outside your windows slowly shift into darkness. As the train pulls out of Euston, you'll still be blasted with the lights of the sleepless London skyline, but as soon as you're past the city bounds night will fall in earnest. Drifting off as you set a course for the Midlands, expect to be roused somewhere around the moors as the sun creeps over the rolling hills. For a while, you'll be sailing through fields of purple heather, Cumbria's rugged mountains, and lakes glittering under the shining sunrise. Already at the English frontier, you'll have crossed the border by breakfast time.
In Scotland, the train's passage deviates. There are two different routes that the Caledonian Sleeper takes, and when you're booking your ticket you can choose just how deep you want to go into the Scottish wilderness. The Lowlander route stops soon after you pull past the storied streets of central Edinburgh. Traveling on this service, you can choose to disembark at either Glasgow or Edinburgh. If you've picked the Highlander route there's still plenty of stunning scenery ahead — this course carries on through the mountainous national parks that segment the Scottish south from Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William.
If you're in it for the views, pick one of the latter three as your final destination. These onwards stretches carry travelers past quiet, secluded lochs, herds of hairy highland cows, and the sloping heights of the Highlands, before pulling into the picturesque coastal Scottish kingdoms north of the capital.
Enjoy home comforts and classic Scottish dishes on the Caledonian Sleeper
With multiple accommodation options available on board, the Caledonian Sleeper caters to both budget-conscious sightseers and travelers prepared to splurge on a more comfortable experience. There are three types of compartments kitted out with beds, two with sets of twin bunks and another with a double bed. You can opt for a bunk bed berth with or without an ensuite, but the all the doubles have a private toilet and shower attached. There are also accessible versions of each, catering to travelers of every ability level.
The most affordable option you can book is a simple seat that reclines somewhat. While it's not as luxury as a cozy compartment, you can spend the extra that you saved on ordering food to be delivered directly to your seat. If you've booked a bed, you can also get your dinner sent straight to your compartment or you can stretch your legs and pay a visit to the Club Car.
In the Caledonian Sleeper's in house eatery, you can taste of several classic dishes before you pull in. Go all in on the Scottish experience and order a portion of haggis for dinner, served over neeps and tattles and doused with a creamy whisky sauce. Follow it up with a typically hearty breakfast as you pull over the border. You can get a full Scottish breakfast stacked with back bacon, local sausage, black pudding, and potato cake with baked beans, or else opt for a more conservative serving of square Lorne sausage or Scot's porridge.