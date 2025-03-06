'Britain's Best Train Journey' Is A Luxurious Ride From London To Scotland With Unmatched Views

With more than 20,000 miles of tracks across this region that is smaller than Oregon, there might not be a better way to view the misted moors and scenic coastal crag of the United Kingdom than by train. There's a lot of competition, therefore, when it comes to crowning the best rail journey on the islands. Several routes leave riders gazing from the windows at breathtaking vistas in lovely British Isles destinations, including the slow route through Snowdonia's peaks, tracks crossing towering Victorian viaducts, and shore-hugging service to the Cornish coast. But there's one service routinely touted as Britain's best: The Caledonian Sleeper, which connects London Euston and several Scottish stations.

Trundling all the way from the capital to the gateway of the turquoise waters and soft sandy beaches hidden on Scotland's north coast, the sleeper service traverses some the UK's most scenic country. Cruising through the mountains and meadows that connect the bucolic English lowlands to Scotland's snow-capped peaks, train travelers can catch a glimpse of the country's best landscapes from the comfort of their luxury carriage.

If you're looking to explore outside of the urban hubs on your next trip to the British Isles, it's a convenient means of travel, in addition to being an exceptional experience in and of itself. More than 30 U.S. hubs service direct flights to London's six major airports. Catch any one of the 1,053 weekly U.S. departures landing in the British capital and make a heading for Euston. From there, you can board the Caledonian Sleeper six nights a week, just before the station clock strikes midnight.