France's Perfectly Preserved Port Town Is A Tourist-Free Medieval Gem With Markets, Festivals, & Cobbled Streets

Nestled on a curve of the River Auray, the town of Auray unfolds much like any other archetypal French village. It's got the usual pretty church, this one perched in the upper part of the town, storied cobbled streets, eventually opening, via a stroll across a 13th-century arched stone bridge to a delightful historic quay: the port of Saint-Goustan. The quay still has its medieval looks thanks to its half-timbered architecture, and there are attractive old fishermen's houses nearby, many of which can be let for extended stays. But just outside of town, there's Sainte-Anne d'Auray too, one of France's most important Catholic pilgrimage sites.

While much of Auray's appeal lies in its pretty quayside, the town has a charming warren of small streets paved with cobbles and slightly tipsy-looking houses draped with shrubs. There's a small collection of boutiques and galleries here, too, and a good collection of terraced restaurants. Throughout the year, there are produce markets that take over the small streets and squares, and in the summer months, there's a program of free music events, encompassing everything from rock and blues to world music.

If you want to go beyond Auray's postcard-pretty Brittany streets, then start with walks into the countryside or along the riverbank. Just outside the town, woodland trails and quiet country lanes lead through the Pays d'Auray, offering an effortless escape into nature. For cyclists, there are various local routes, including short circuits around the town, or ascents into the Tréauray Valley.