California's Secret Waterfall Trail Outside Of Los Angeles Is Rewarding, Quiet, And Breathtaking
There's a waterfall hidden in Angeles National Forest that's one of California's best-kept secrets. This elusive 50-foot cascade is only accessible through a breathtaking trail in the San Gabriel Mountains. To reach this hidden gem, take Interstate 210 West from Los Angeles for less than an hour to Chantry Flat Parking Lot and Trailhead (aka Chantry Flat Picnic Area) in Arcadia. Here, you'll find the path to Sturtevant Falls.
Closed after the Southern California Eaton fire, this spot reopened in spring of 2025. Unfortunately, fires have led to trail closures multiple times over the last five years. In 2020, floods and the Bobcat fire kept this scenic region closed until October 2024. The area closed again in early 2025. However, like this California waterfall that has reopened with a gorgeous trail, Sturtevant Falls is once again welcoming hikers.
Plan your hike along Sturtevant Falls Trail
The moderately challenging, 3.3-mile-long Sturtevant Falls Trail takes hikers through patches of colorful wildflowers, over a bridge and creeks, and past cabins and manufactured waterfalls. Prepare for the trek by considering these helpful tips a visitor shared via AllTrails: "Parking takes a bit of time but it's totally possible to find a spot. Bring some waterproof shoes as there are some areas with streams you need to cross. This trail was very crowded but still enjoyable. Bring lots of water, it gets hot."
For a quiet hike to the waterfall, the best time to visit Sturtevant Falls is early in the morning on weekdays. Before you escape Los Angeles' city life with this magnificent hike, be sure to purchase a National Forest Adventure Pass ($5 per day or $30 a year) for parking. The pass must be visible in your vehicle during your visit. Purchase one online or at Adams Pack Station near the trailhead.