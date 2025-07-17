California's Secret Waterfall Trail Outside Of Los Angeles Is Rewarding, Quiet, And Breathtaking

There's a waterfall hidden in Angeles National Forest that's one of California's best-kept secrets. This elusive 50-foot cascade is only accessible through a breathtaking trail in the San Gabriel Mountains. To reach this hidden gem, take Interstate 210 West from Los Angeles for less than an hour to Chantry Flat Parking Lot and Trailhead (aka Chantry Flat Picnic Area) in Arcadia. Here, you'll find the path to Sturtevant Falls.

Closed after the Southern California Eaton fire, this spot reopened in spring of 2025. Unfortunately, fires have led to trail closures multiple times over the last five years. In 2020, floods and the Bobcat fire kept this scenic region closed until October 2024. The area closed again in early 2025. However, like this California waterfall that has reopened with a gorgeous trail, Sturtevant Falls is once again welcoming hikers.