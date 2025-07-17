Sandwiched Halfway Between Charlotte And Greenville Is A Lovely Town Called 'Peach Capital Of South Carolina'
When you dream of peachy destinations, Georgia may be the first place that comes to mind. However, although it's known as the Peach State, the "Hollywood of the South" isn't the only state recognized for the beloved juicy fruit. On the West Coast, Weatherford is Texas' "Peach Capital" with a lively downtown, antique shops, and lakeside charm. Meanwhile, on the East Coast, just above the delectable Peach State, South Carolina has a "Peach Capital" of its own that's definitely worth sinking your teeth into.
Situated halfway between Greenville and Charlotte – the North Carolinian city filled to the brim with historic homes, parks, boutiques, and secret gardens – Gaffney is a peach-perfect destination ripe with history, delicious dining, quirky landmarks, and the sweetest hidden gems. Called the "Peach Capital of South Carolina," the charming southern town pays tribute to its star fruit with a giant peach monument, a yearly festival, and plenty of other mouthwatering activities to complete your sweet retreat.
Gaffney and the Giant Peach
When rolling into Gaffney — the charming, rural town where Southern-drawling actor Andie MacDowell grew up – you'll be graciously greeted by its unofficial mascot: a giant, peach-shaped water tower known as the Gaffney Peachoid. Towering 135 feet over Interstate 85 on Peachoid Road, the world's largest peach is a sweet roadside attraction, endearingly called "the butt in the sky" by locals due to its resemblance to a voluptuous bottom. Be sure to snap a photo of the luscious landmark before hitting the town.
If you're planning a summer retreat, visit in mid-July for the South Carolina Peach Festival. Kicking off in the heart of town, the fruity festival has been running annually since 1977, and features parades, carnival rides, live music, and plenty of peachy treats. Most of the events are free to enter. One of the highlights of the annual festival is the Peach Jam Concert by Lake Whelchel, which is a key part of the multi-day affair. Any time is a great time to visit Gaffney, but the South Carolina Peach Festival is the perfect occasion to attend if you want a full taste of the town.
Bite into delicious diners and local history in Gaffney
Get your taste buds ready for Gaffney. The small town is packed with charming southern restaurants with big bites. For a hometown diner experience, grab a counter seat at Harold's Restaurant. Featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," the local haunt has been serving beloved diner staples and their World Famous Chili Burger since 1932. To sample classic South Carolina barbecue, head to Daddy Joe's Beach House BBQ & Grill, and be prepared to lick your fingers clean after devouring a plate of sauce-drenched ribs. For sweet treats, make a pit stop at Kate's Kitchen (formerly Brett's Bakery & Cafe), and lick up delicious scoops of homemade peach ice cream.
Bite into local history at the Cherokee County Museum. Situated at the Gateway to the South Carolina Liberty Trail, the museum tells the story of the state's involvement in the American Revolution and features a sprawling mural depicting the Battle of Cowpens. You can also visit the Cowpens National Battlefield. Nestled in a park-like setting, the historic spot possesses great natural beauty, contrasting with the bloody battle that claimed over 1,000 lives in 1781.
While you're in the area, consider taking a day trip to Greenville. Located about an hour outside of Gaffney, the South Carolina city offers incredible fall festivities and foliage without the big crowds. If you'd rather settle into Gaffney for the night, you can check into a classic chain hotel like Holiday Inn Express. Or, for a quaint bed and breakfast experience, make the 30-mile trek to the idyllic Magnolia House & Gardens in Clover, South Carolina.