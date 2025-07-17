Sandwiched Halfway Between Charlotte And Greenville Is A Lovely Town Called 'Peach Capital Of South Carolina'

Get your taste buds ready for Gaffney. The small town is packed with charming southern restaurants with big bites. For a hometown diner experience, grab a counter seat at Harold's Restaurant. Featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," the local haunt has been serving beloved diner staples and their World Famous Chili Burger since 1932. To sample classic South Carolina barbecue, head to Daddy Joe's Beach House BBQ & Grill, and be prepared to lick your fingers clean after devouring a plate of sauce-drenched ribs. For sweet treats, make a pit stop at Kate's Kitchen (formerly Brett's Bakery & Cafe), and lick up delicious scoops of homemade peach ice cream.

Bite into local history at the Cherokee County Museum. Situated at the Gateway to the South Carolina Liberty Trail, the museum tells the story of the state's involvement in the American Revolution and features a sprawling mural depicting the Battle of Cowpens. You can also visit the Cowpens National Battlefield. Nestled in a park-like setting, the historic spot possesses great natural beauty, contrasting with the bloody battle that claimed over 1,000 lives in 1781.

While you're in the area, consider taking a day trip to Greenville. Located about an hour outside of Gaffney, the South Carolina city offers incredible fall festivities and foliage without the big crowds. If you'd rather settle into Gaffney for the night, you can check into a classic chain hotel like Holiday Inn Express. Or, for a quaint bed and breakfast experience, make the 30-mile trek to the idyllic Magnolia House & Gardens in Clover, South Carolina.