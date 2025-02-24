Texas' 'Peach Capital' Has A Lively Downtown, Antique Shops And Lakeside Charm Just Outside Forth Worth
Everything is just "peachy" in Weatherford, Texas, officially recognized as the "Peach Capital of Texas" by the Texas State Legislature. Located just west of Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex, this sweet little city is like the trifecta of Texas destinations with a charming downtown, historic buildings, and the annual Parker County Peach Festival. The easiest way to get to Weatherford is to fly into the Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) Airport and drive is a little over an hour. Or fly to Austin and with a 3 1/2-hour drive.
The focal point of Weatherford is the stately Parker County Courthouse, built in 1886, which remains a source of Texas civic pride and stands in the center of the city. Admire the clock tower. Take a tour of this architectural wonder and see the magnificent interiors of this historic Texas landmark. Restored in 2002 to much of its original splendor, the large courtroom features small wood balconies, patterned floor coverings, and is now handicapped accessible. Walk around and see the interesting shops, restaurants and antique stores that surround the courthouse. Be sure to visit The Doss Heritage and Culture Center down the street to learn more about the pioneers, ranchers and farmers who built this city. Actress Mary Martin (who was born in Weatherford) and her son, actor Larry Hagman of "Dallas" fame are featured in a permanent exhibit at this museum.
Celebrate Weatherford's bountiful Peach Harvest
Is it the climate? The soil? The rainfall? All three make Weatherford peaches the sweetest, juiciest Texas-size peaches in the state. Come get that just-picked freshness of Texas peaches right from the orchards and taste 'em for yourself at the annual Parker County Peach Festival. It's held for one day only on the second Saturday in July in the historic downtown center. This year's family-friendly event is scheduled for Saturday, July 12th from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Listen to the music on two stages, shop for artisan goods and buy everything peach from jams to pie to cobbler to ice cream and smoothies. There's also a Peach Pedal Bike Ride, a 42-domino tournament and a kids' area with rides and games.
Weatherford resident Eddie Burns says, "The festival gives visitors from outside of Parker County a chance to see how we live and get along, and it might attract them to become part of us."
If you won't be in town for the Peach Festival, you can still get your bushel full of Texas' best at Hutton Peach Farm or the Weatherford Farmer's Market, held in season for fresh produce and October – December for the harvest and holiday.
For another harvest celebration in the Dallas area, check out the Pumpkin Festival at this Texas Arboretum.
Weatherford offers nature-filled experiences deep in the heart of Texas
The best time to visit Weatherford is in the spring or fall, when the temperatures are more moderate and cool. Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty of fishing, boating and hiking along the boardwalk in Lake Weatherford, the longest floating boardwalk in the U.S. Bring a picnic and enjoy the scenic park for its peaceful setting. Aficionados of Chinese gardens will want to stroll through Chandor Gardens for its lovely blooms and shrubbery. For a splash-tastic time, take the family to the Splash Kingdom Waterpark filled with water slides, children's play area, and a lazy river.
A little less than an hour from Weatherford is the Dinosaur Valley Texas State Park in Glen Rose where you can rent primitive or campsites with electricity. Dinosaurs really roamed the earth here and you'll know you've arrived when you see these large creatures looming in the distance. Inside the park, you can search for dinosaur tracks in the river, visit the interpretive center or be on the lookout for wildlife.
If you'd like more information about having endless fun with your family at a Texas State Park, head here. For a more culture, the nearby Dallas area has an amazing art collection as home to America's Largest Contiguous Urban Arts District.