Texas' 'Peach Capital' Has A Lively Downtown, Antique Shops And Lakeside Charm Just Outside Forth Worth

Is it the climate? The soil? The rainfall? All three make Weatherford peaches the sweetest, juiciest Texas-size peaches in the state. Come get that just-picked freshness of Texas peaches right from the orchards and taste 'em for yourself at the annual Parker County Peach Festival. It's held for one day only on the second Saturday in July in the historic downtown center. This year's family-friendly event is scheduled for Saturday, July 12th from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Listen to the music on two stages, shop for artisan goods and buy everything peach from jams to pie to cobbler to ice cream and smoothies. There's also a Peach Pedal Bike Ride, a 42-domino tournament and a kids' area with rides and games.

Weatherford resident Eddie Burns says, "The festival gives visitors from outside of Parker County a chance to see how we live and get along, and it might attract them to become part of us."

If you won't be in town for the Peach Festival, you can still get your bushel full of Texas' best at Hutton Peach Farm or the Weatherford Farmer's Market, held in season for fresh produce and October – December for the harvest and holiday.

For another harvest celebration in the Dallas area, check out the Pumpkin Festival at this Texas Arboretum.