The 'Oyster Capital Of California' Has Scrumptious Seafood Spots And Scenic Off-Shore Excursions
In the world of shellfish, a great-tasting bite is all about "merroir." When you taste an oyster, does it smell fresh, like the sea? Is it well-hydrated with its natural liquor? Can you detect earthy notes of cucumber, brine, or even melon? A great oyster is the result of careful tending and optimum marine conditions, and when it comes to a couple of species of oysters in particular — the Pacific and Kumamoto — the growers of California's Humboldt Bay have the delicacy locked down.
Humboldt Bay, the "oyster capital of California," was dubbed so in 2018 during the annual Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, a day-long event held every June in the city's picturesque central plaza. Arcata, known for being an artsy city that was "green" before it was cool, is the northernmost town that sits on the shores of the approximately 24-square-mile bay, which is fed by four watersheds. The southernmost community connected to the bay is Loleta, and between these two points sit myriad natural and cultural attractions well worth a visit as you explore California's striking coast.
With more than 3,400 miles of total shoreline, California is no stranger to amazing marine wildlife and epic seafood. Humboldt Bay, the state's second-largest estuary, is an ideal habitat for oysters, even though the primary species cultivated here aren't actually native to the area. Both Pacific and Kumamoto varieties originated in Japan, but the combination of Humboldt Bay's geography, natural tides, aquacultural innovation, and local communities' dedication to keeping the bay clean has proven to be a magical mixture. If you're a fan of great seafood and stunning nature, you're in for a treat in this relaxed and inviting Northern California haven.
Connect with history and nature around Humboldt Bay
Humboldt Bay communities have worked to keep the bay clean, enabling oyster growers to cultivate the tasty bivalves on long lines rather than growing them on the sea floor and needing to dredge, which can harm other marine species. The Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge, which consists of four units in different areas of the bay, works to protect biologically significant habitats for a wide range of migrating birds, plants, and ocean life. The Salmon Creek Unit features the lovely Shorebird Loop Trail (portions of which are closed for levee repairs until October 2025) along with a visitor center located in Loleta. The nearby Hookton Slough Unit and trail features a flat, 2.8-mile out-and-back route with excellent views of the bay and great opportunities for birdwatching.
If biking is high on your list, you'll be happy to learn that the final 4 miles of the Humboldt Bay Trail project between Arcata and Eureka is scheduled for completion in summer 2025. The segment comprises part of the 307-mile Great Redwood Trail, which stretches from San Francisco to Humboldt Bay. And it's also part of the California Coastal Trail, a system that will eventually span the length of The Golden State's 1,230-mile Pacific coastline.
For relaxing and replenishing, numerous restaurants serve delicious local seafood. In Eureka, stop by The Sea Grill in Old Town, where you can take in live guitar music every Friday evening, or family-run Cafe Waterfront, which has been in operation since 1986. For something a little more relaxed, head to Arcata's Cafe Phoenix for lunch on the charming dog-friendly patio or get a taste of Cuba at Havana, serving refreshing ceviche, fish of the day, and, of course, an excellent Cubano sandwich.
Take a harbor cruise in Eureka
While enjoying the shoreline from land has its perks, hop on a boat to explore Humboldt Bay from its best vantage point — the water. Humboldt Bay Oyster Tours, operated by Aqua-Rodeo Farms, has been leading guided tours and oyster tastings since 2012. Meet at the "all-local tasting room" of Humboldt Bay Provisions in Old Town Eureka, then walk a couple of blocks to the dock, hop on the boat, and motor around at low tide to learn about the aquaculture of the bay. When you return to town, dig into a 12-oyster tasting at Humboldt Bay Provisions, which also specializes in tasty delicacies like kombucha and cheeses produced in the area.
Interested in learning more about the history and ecology of the bay? Hop aboard a Humboldt Bay Harbor Cruise, with daily tours between mid-May and mid-October. Choose from a 75-minute narrated tour, which describes the history, wildlife, and points of interest such as a relaxed Cocktail Cruise or an Eco/Wildlife Cruise that explores the largest oyster beds in California.
Don't miss Woodley Island for the freshest catch in Eureka. Accessible by boat, bike, or car, the marina is great for scenic walks along the embarcadero, views of the historic Table Bluff Lighthouse, and great seafood at Cafe Marina. A commercial fishing hub, it's a one-stop-shop for salmon, tuna, and crab.
Cozy up after a day spent soaking in the sea breeze at one of the area's comfortable lodging options. Victorian-era buildings abound in the underrated town of Eureka, which hosts numerous characterful inns like The Pinc Lady Mansion and The Historic Eagle House. In Arcata, settle into The Front Porch Inn, an earthy "hidden bath and oasis" with a dreamy outdoor spa in a lush, garden setting.