Colorado's Mineral-Rich 'Town With A Twist' Celebrates Small-Town Pride With Recreation And Mountain Festivals
Tucked away in Vail Valley along Eagle River is one of Colorado's most underrated mountain communities. Gypsum, which unsurprisingly, gets its name from its local gypsum deposits, is full of small-town spirit, from its vibrant festivals — like the upcoming Gypsum Daze Concert — to its abundant nature. Once dubbed as one of "Colorado's best mountain towns with a twist" by KDVR, Gypsum is a small town with lots to love. To reach Gypsum, Eagle County Regional Airport is just a couple of miles outside of town. Denver International Airport, on the other hand, is also around two-and-a-half hours away by car.
Public transportation is also available, but it will take three-and-a-half hours or so, and will involve a couple of different buses. Accommodation options right in Gypsum are limited, but just a 30-minute drive away in Vail — where you'll find some of the best skiing in the U.S. — is the well-rated Highline Vail, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. The 3-star hotel has features like an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and an on-site restaurant, perfect for your relaxing mountain getaway.
Community spirit and events in Gypsum
Gypsum is a town with lots of community pride, and one of Gypsum's most exciting events celebrating this returns on Saturday, July 19. This year's Gypsum Daze Concert will be headlined by country singer and songwriter Chris Janson, and will include a performance by country artist Mackenzie Carpenter. The event is one of the best ways to enjoy Gypsum's mountain town heritage, typically attracting thousands of people from throughout Colorado. Tickets are $25 up until July 13 — afterwards, they are $35. Tickets are free for children ages 12 and under. The weekend is full of more entertainment than just the concert, too. Starting on Friday, July 18, a carnival complete with rides and games, for children and adults, will come to town, with unlimited ride wristbands just $10 per day. On Friday, there will also be a free bounce house, a youth talent show, and a free outdoor movie (complete with popcorn), "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." The festivities also include a car show, a parade, a jalapeño eating contest, and food trucks.
Later in the year, on Sunday, September 14, Fiesta Americas, another one of Gypsum's local traditions, will return as well. The free, family-friendly event celebrates Eagle County's diverse Latin American communities through music and performances, food trucks, and other activities. Throughout the year, Gypsum hosts a number of other lively events, such as Gyptober Fall Fest — a cross between Oktoberfest and Halloween, and other holiday-themed festivities.
Gypsum is a recreational haven
Apart from exploring the town's bustling community events, it's also the gateway to lots of fantastic nature and outdoor adventure. With Eagle River running right through town, Gypsum is a great fishing spot. For some of the area's best green spaces, head about 20 miles away to Sylvan Lake State Park, where you'll find the 1.5 mile Lake Trail and a number of other hiking paths. In the warmer weather, it's a great spot for canoeing or kayaking; in the wintertime, it becomes a popular skiing, ice skating, and sledding destination. Gypsum is also home to an 18-hole golf course and a 160-acre motocross facility, Dry Lake Motocross Park.
Don't miss a therapeutic soak in the world's largest mineral hot springs pool, which is just 30 minutes away from Gypsum in Glenwood Springs. Of the town's three different hot springs, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, located on the Colorado River with a view of the Rocky Mountains, is unmissable. Admission to the National Natural Landmark starts at $48, and it's open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you're looking to visit another one of Colorado's coolest mountain towns, Paonia is a couple of hours away from Gypsum and is beloved for its beautiful views and artistic charm.