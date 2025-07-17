Colorado's Mineral-Rich 'Town With A Twist' Celebrates Small-Town Pride With Recreation And Mountain Festivals

Tucked away in Vail Valley along Eagle River is one of Colorado's most underrated mountain communities. Gypsum, which unsurprisingly, gets its name from its local gypsum deposits, is full of small-town spirit, from its vibrant festivals — like the upcoming Gypsum Daze Concert — to its abundant nature. Once dubbed as one of "Colorado's best mountain towns with a twist" by KDVR, Gypsum is a small town with lots to love. To reach Gypsum, Eagle County Regional Airport is just a couple of miles outside of town. Denver International Airport, on the other hand, is also around two-and-a-half hours away by car.

Public transportation is also available, but it will take three-and-a-half hours or so, and will involve a couple of different buses. Accommodation options right in Gypsum are limited, but just a 30-minute drive away in Vail — where you'll find some of the best skiing in the U.S. — is the well-rated Highline Vail, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. The 3-star hotel has features like an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and an on-site restaurant, perfect for your relaxing mountain getaway.