Rhode Island's Smallest Salt Pond Is A Shallow Coastal Lagoon That Serves As A Beloved Recreational Gem
Tucked behind the barrier beaches of South Kingstown, Potter Pond is one of Rhode Island's overlooked gems. Though, at 481 acres, it's the smallest of the state's nine coastal salt ponds, it makes up for this lack of size with charm and surprising ecological richness. Among the numerous incredible destinations in Rhode Island, Potter Pond holds its own.
Potter Pond was once called "Fish Pond," which encapsulates its history as a site of small-scale commercial harvesting, with its abundant fisheries supplying a small community. In the 1900s, Potter Pond would lose its vital connection to its direct ocean outlet near East Matunuck Beach due to natural sedimentation. Unlike the nearby Point Judith Pond, which had the same problem, Potter Pond would never recover its ocean access. This lack of connection makes its retention of marine life and human activity that much more special.
With its relative isolation and unique ecological diversity, Potter Pond is now known as a peaceful and rich spot that locals and curious tourists can visit. It houses a 7-acre oyster farm that supplies the Matunuck Oyster Bar to its east, which has a perfect view of the pond. The pond's northern area is also special for its rare glacial "kettle hole," nearly 30 feet deep, where low-oxygen conditions naturally develop due to freshwater layering over saltwater. Meanwhile, the southern end, bordered by Matunuck State Beach, is known for sandflats ideal for recreational clamming. Potter Pond is also a popular fishing spot, thanks to its healthy population of Striped Bass, Black Sea Bass, and Scup.
Fishing, kayaking, and unwinding in Potter Pond
When planning your trip to some of the best beaches in Rhode Island, like South Kingstown Town Beach or the nearby East Matunuck State Beach, it's easy to first stop by Potter Pond. The best time to visit is from late spring through early fall, when the weather is warm and fishing conditions are ideal. Fall, in particular, brings cooler temperatures and fewer crowds, while also coinciding with active fish migrations that improve the chances of a rewarding catch.
If you'd rather skip the fishing, there's also the option to swim, kayak, or even collect clams. You can also simply sit back and enjoy the view alongside some fresh seafood at the Matunuck Oyster Bar, where the manager occasionally offers farm tours. Early mornings and late afternoons showcase Potter Pond at its most serene and beautiful, ensuring you'll walk away with some stunning images.
For out-of-state visitors, the nearest airport is T.F. Green Airport (PVD) in Providence, located about 40 miles north of South Kingstown. From there, it's roughly a half-hour drive to Potter Pond. Once in the area, there are a variety of lodging options, including gorgeous accommodations like the Admiral Dewey Inn, family-friendly boutique hotels like The Break Hotel, and more affordable spots like the Scarborough Beach Motel. No matter your pace or plans, Potter Pond's quiet beauty offers an unforgettable, relaxing experience that will leave you feeling completely restored.