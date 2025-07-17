Rhode Island's Smallest Salt Pond Is A Shallow Coastal Lagoon That Serves As A Beloved Recreational Gem

Tucked behind the barrier beaches of South Kingstown, Potter Pond is one of Rhode Island's overlooked gems. Though, at 481 acres, it's the smallest of the state's nine coastal salt ponds, it makes up for this lack of size with charm and surprising ecological richness. Among the numerous incredible destinations in Rhode Island, Potter Pond holds its own.

Potter Pond was once called "Fish Pond," which encapsulates its history as a site of small-scale commercial harvesting, with its abundant fisheries supplying a small community. In the 1900s, Potter Pond would lose its vital connection to its direct ocean outlet near East Matunuck Beach due to natural sedimentation. Unlike the nearby Point Judith Pond, which had the same problem, Potter Pond would never recover its ocean access. This lack of connection makes its retention of marine life and human activity that much more special.

With its relative isolation and unique ecological diversity, Potter Pond is now known as a peaceful and rich spot that locals and curious tourists can visit. It houses a 7-acre oyster farm that supplies the Matunuck Oyster Bar to its east, which has a perfect view of the pond. The pond's northern area is also special for its rare glacial "kettle hole," nearly 30 feet deep, where low-oxygen conditions naturally develop due to freshwater layering over saltwater. Meanwhile, the southern end, bordered by Matunuck State Beach, is known for sandflats ideal for recreational clamming. Potter Pond is also a popular fishing spot, thanks to its healthy population of Striped Bass, Black Sea Bass, and Scup.