Maine's Secluded, Family-Oriented Island Campground Offers Idyllic Dunes, Beach, And Woodland Access
Picture yourself waking up on the coast of Maine to the soothing sound of gentle waves on the shore, unzipping your tent to reveal a stunning ocean view. Maine's islands make for the perfect summer getaway in New England, and Hermit Island has everything you need for an idyllic family-oriented camping adventure. Easy access to gorgeous beaches, peaceful hiking trails, and three boat ramps to launch from mean the perfect summer vacation in Maine.
Hermit Island Campground sits at the tip of a sandy peninsula in the town of Phippsburg, Maine. About an hour's drive north of Portland and less than three hours from Boston, the island is easily accessible by car via Route 1 through the towns of Brunswick and Bath. To get to Hermit Island from the Portland Airport (PWM), travelers can either take the Greater Portland Metro Bus or the Amtrak train to Brunswick and continue the journey to the island via car (about 35 minutes).
Reservations and accommodations at Hermit Island Campground
Reservations for one of Hermit Island Campground's 271 sites can be made beginning in January by mail and in February by phone or mail for week-long stays, and in March by mail or phone for stays shorter than a week. Late spring to early fall is the best time to visit Maine for coastal exploration and also draws the biggest crowds, so make your reservations in advance to secure a sweet camping spot in one of Maine's prettiest little port towns.
The cost of camping at Hermit Island varies depending on the type of site you choose and the season. At the time of this writing, in-season ocean view campsites cost $75-79, prime campsites cost $67-71, choice campsites cost $54-58, and value campsites cost $50-54, which doesn't include the 9% Maine lodging tax. The campground also has camping cabins and yurts that range from $600 to $1,800 per week during peak season. Off-season camping and cabins are available at a discounted rate between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June and again from the end of September through Columbus Day weekend.
Activities for campers and visitors to Hermit Island
Hermit Island features seven sandy beaches on Maine's beautiful Casco Bay. Beach access is restricted to campground guests on the island, so you won't be battling the crowds for a spot in the sand. Beaches that are accessible by car and have parking available include Sailboat Beach, Bounty Cove Beach, Sand Dollar Beach, and Head Beach. Sand Dune Beach (including West Dune Beach, Lagoon Beach, and Spring Beach are walk-in only. Hermit Island's beaches are full of low-tide life such as crabs, snails, and starfish as well as rocky shoreline coves for exploring and collecting seashells.
Hermit Island has four hiking trails accessible to campers that wind through forests and offer beautiful ocean views. Strap on your pack and enjoy an island hiking adventure with a refreshing ocean breeze at your back. Biking is also popular and is the way most campers get around, as the bumpy campground roads are better suited for bikes than cars. Bikes aren't allowed on hiking trails, but roads that are recommended for biking include Dune Way, Joe's Head Road, and Harbor Grove. Other island activities when staying at Hermit Island Campground include kayaking, boating, clamming at low tide, or lobstering from the shoreline — all quintessential Maine pastimes. Imagine eating fresh Maine seafood caught right outside your front door (or campsite in this case).