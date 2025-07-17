Maine's Secluded, Family-Oriented Island Campground Offers Idyllic Dunes, Beach, And Woodland Access

Picture yourself waking up on the coast of Maine to the soothing sound of gentle waves on the shore, unzipping your tent to reveal a stunning ocean view. Maine's islands make for the perfect summer getaway in New England, and Hermit Island has everything you need for an idyllic family-oriented camping adventure. Easy access to gorgeous beaches, peaceful hiking trails, and three boat ramps to launch from mean the perfect summer vacation in Maine.

Hermit Island Campground sits at the tip of a sandy peninsula in the town of Phippsburg, Maine. About an hour's drive north of Portland and less than three hours from Boston, the island is easily accessible by car via Route 1 through the towns of Brunswick and Bath. To get to Hermit Island from the Portland Airport (PWM), travelers can either take the Greater Portland Metro Bus or the Amtrak train to Brunswick and continue the journey to the island via car (about 35 minutes).