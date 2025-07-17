Avoid Arches Crowds At Utah's Renowned Red Rock Hike With Iconic Canyon Views Just Outside The National Park

Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, is a spectacular, otherworldly landscape full of unique rock formations that are startlingly red, so it's no surprise that it has become a hotspot for travelers from around the world. If you're imagining yourself standing alone, taking in the awe-inspiring desert, you might be disappointed, at least during the park's busiest months. More than 1.5 million people visit the park every year, and it's one of those iconic national parks that actually requires reservations to manage crowds in the summer. If you want to see some of the same glorious natural architecture without battling crowds for the view or waiting in line to get in, consider the nearby Fisher Towers Trail. Just like Arches, this incredible route is in Moab, Utah (which also happens to be one of the best cities in America for solo travelers), so the feeling is quite similar. It takes you to the Fisher Towers, a unique view you can't get anywhere else on earth — not even Arches National Park.

The Fisher Towers that the trail is named for are well worth the journey to see them up close. They look more like the skyline of an alien city than natural rock formations. These sheer, ridgy spires are impressively red, and unless you're going to get out your cams and nuts and climb up the side (which is considered one of the hardest desert climbs you can attempt), there's no better way to see the Fisher Towers than this hike. You should expect to be on this fascinating trail for at least three hours before you're back at the trailhead, and possibly longer depending on how long you want to spend looking at the towers themselves.