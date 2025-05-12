The Iconic National Parks In America That Require Reservations To Manage Summer Crowds

If you're planning to visit a park that uses timed entry reservations, you'll need to plan ahead and make sure you understand the requirements. For instance, if you want to visit Arches National Park and its famous Broken Arch Trail, you may need to start your planning very early. Timed entry tickets go on sale on Recreation.gov a full six months ahead of time. Others, like Glacier National Park, aka the Crown of the Continent, only have timed entry at certain entrances from mid-June to late September, between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Those reservations are only available four months in advance. Still others, like Haleakalā National Park, only require timed entry in their most popular region at the most popular time.

If you want to go to the Summit District between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. to catch a truly breathtaking sunrise, you'll need to make a reservation 60 days in advance; otherwise, you can just pay at the entrance. The most extreme timed entry system may be at California's Yosemite National Park — if you want to even drive through the park between 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. during Memorial Day Weekend, between mid-June and mid-August, or on Labor Day Weekend, you'll need to make a reservation.

Other parks may not require reservations to enter the park but do require you to book their most popular attractions in advance any time you go. These are often hiking trails, tours, and scenic drives. For instance, Zion National Park in Utah's Angels Landing (a hike that attracts visitors despite its deadly reputation) requires you to book in advance. Similarly, at Acadia National Park, the Cadillac Summit Road [pictured above] requires timed entry, while the park itself does not.