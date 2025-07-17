What It Means When You See A Road Sign Of Two Crossed Swords In The United Kingdom

Driving in the United Kingdom can be intimidating for a number of reasons. Despite the fact that drivers in the United Kingdom are considered the friendliest in Europe, there is a lot you have to know beforehand when coming from the United States, like that you'll be driving on the opposite side of the road from what you're used to and the steering wheel is on the right. Since you're in an unfamiliar place, you'll encounter different signs; for instance, the speed limit is enclosed in a red circle, and a blue circular sign with a red border and an X in the middle signifies no stopping. However, as you drive through the countryside, you may come across a really cool brown sign with crossed white swords on it and wonder what it means.

Brown signs in the U.K. have the same meaning as those in the U.S.; they indicate tourist sites and destinations. The white symbol on them reveals what it is, like an animal for a zoo. If you see crossed swords on a brown road sign in the U.K., this indicates the site of a famous battlefield. History buffs may want to stop and take a look at the site on their travels.