What It Means When You See A Road Sign Of Two Crossed Swords In The United Kingdom
Driving in the United Kingdom can be intimidating for a number of reasons. Despite the fact that drivers in the United Kingdom are considered the friendliest in Europe, there is a lot you have to know beforehand when coming from the United States, like that you'll be driving on the opposite side of the road from what you're used to and the steering wheel is on the right. Since you're in an unfamiliar place, you'll encounter different signs; for instance, the speed limit is enclosed in a red circle, and a blue circular sign with a red border and an X in the middle signifies no stopping. However, as you drive through the countryside, you may come across a really cool brown sign with crossed white swords on it and wonder what it means.
Brown signs in the U.K. have the same meaning as those in the U.S.; they indicate tourist sites and destinations. The white symbol on them reveals what it is, like an animal for a zoo. If you see crossed swords on a brown road sign in the U.K., this indicates the site of a famous battlefield. History buffs may want to stop and take a look at the site on their travels.
Checking out battlefields while driving through the U.K.
The U.K. has a long history, and there are certainly plenty of historic battle sites to visit. If you happen to be visiting the quirky coastal town of Hastings in England, you'll likely know that this is where the Duke of Normandy, William the Conqueror, landed to take rule over England. Just around 6 miles from Hastings, you'll find the battlefield where William defeated Harold II on October 14, 1066 (however, you'll have to head over to France to see the famous Bayeux Tapestry commemorating the victory). If you're in Scotland, near Inverness, you can visit the site of the Battle of Culloden, where, in April 1746, the Jacobites were defeated by the British army, which is indicated by a brown sign with crossed swords.
Another spot history buffs may want to visit is the site of the Battle of Bosworth Field in Leicestershire. In 1485, Henry Tudor (Henry VII) defeated King Richard III here, beginning the reign of the Tudor dynasty. You can take the short battlefield trail walk and check out the Heritage Centre — it's also marked by a brown sign with crossed swords. Whenever you see a sign like this, you're passing by history, and it's absolutely worth it to stop, even for a moment, to remember soldiers who fought to change the world. Finally, if you plan on visiting the site of a battlefield with your metal detector, you need to know the crucial rules around what happens if you find something, and if it's allowed at all.