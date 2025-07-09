This European Country Was Ranked Number 1 For Having The Friendliest Drivers
If you've ever experienced a rude driver or, worse, someone with road rage — or if you've ever had it yourself — you know it can sour your feelings on driving in general. It may even make you reconsider renting a car when traveling overseas, because adding unpleasant drivers to dealing with a rental car, or a steering wheel on a different side than what you're used to, might all be too much. However, if you're visiting a certain part of Europe, you may want to rethink that — as one country there just ranked No. 1 for having the friendliest drivers in the world.
According to a 2025 study from AutoTrader, the United Kingdom came in first place — right above Australia and New Zealand — with a 35.40 friendliness rating out of a possible score of 40. To land on their pick, AutoTrader asked licensed drivers from around the world to self-report their own friendliness while driving, with questions based on the "agreeableness" section of the "Big Five Personality Test" that looks at kindness, empathy, and cooperativeness. They were also asked if they behaved in ways that people would find rude while driving.
That said, if you're planning on driving in England, Northern Ireland, Wales, or Scotland, you may just be able to relax a little more as you navigate driving on the other side of the road. If you're still nervous, you can even stop in a gas station or auto shop for a green "P" sign, called a "P plate," that proclaims you a probationary driver in the U.K. — or a red "L" sign for "learner" in the Republic of Ireland — to let others know you're not used to driving on the "wrong side."
Why drivers in the United Kingdom are the friendliest
AutoTrader revealed that one reason that the U.K. is at the top of the friendly drivers list is that they tend to stick to the rules of the road. In addition, the site also mentioned that drivers there have "an ingrained sense of courtesy, such as [signaling] well in advance and allowing others to merge in traffic." Lastly, they declared that the driving tests given in the country focus on "lane discipline," and that the country's culture of going by the "keep calm" mentality may also play a part in this.
The friendliness of United Kingdom drivers can make driving a rental there less stressful, which can ultimately make your vacation even better — and that's a good thing. While public transportation is great in larger cities, travel pro Rick Steves recommends renting a car in England so you can have an easier time exploring exactly where you want to. There's just something about being on the open road, looking at the countryside, that feels really freeing. For travelers still worried about the challenges of navigating driving in an unfamiliar country, Steves also has great tips to help you choose the best rental car company in Europe to put your mind at ease.
Of course, there are a few other things to remember before you give it a try. First, in addition to driving on the left-hand side, you are supposed to pass on the right. Additionally, like the United States, there are rules about driving while intoxicated — with the maximum amount of alcohol in your blood restricted to 0.08%. Finally, you cannot use mobile phones or other devices, and you must use headlights or fog lights when visibility is low.