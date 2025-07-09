This European Country Was Ranked Number 1 For Having The Friendliest Drivers

If you've ever experienced a rude driver or, worse, someone with road rage — or if you've ever had it yourself — you know it can sour your feelings on driving in general. It may even make you reconsider renting a car when traveling overseas, because adding unpleasant drivers to dealing with a rental car, or a steering wheel on a different side than what you're used to, might all be too much. However, if you're visiting a certain part of Europe, you may want to rethink that — as one country there just ranked No. 1 for having the friendliest drivers in the world.

According to a 2025 study from AutoTrader, the United Kingdom came in first place — right above Australia and New Zealand — with a 35.40 friendliness rating out of a possible score of 40. To land on their pick, AutoTrader asked licensed drivers from around the world to self-report their own friendliness while driving, with questions based on the "agreeableness" section of the "Big Five Personality Test" that looks at kindness, empathy, and cooperativeness. They were also asked if they behaved in ways that people would find rude while driving.

That said, if you're planning on driving in England, Northern Ireland, Wales, or Scotland, you may just be able to relax a little more as you navigate driving on the other side of the road. If you're still nervous, you can even stop in a gas station or auto shop for a green "P" sign, called a "P plate," that proclaims you a probationary driver in the U.K. — or a red "L" sign for "learner" in the Republic of Ireland — to let others know you're not used to driving on the "wrong side."