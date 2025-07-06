England's Quirky Coastal Town Blends Old-World Charm With Seaside Fun (And It's More Than Just A Battle Site)

When the Duke of Normandy, William the Conqueror, landed at an unassuming beach on England's Sussex Coast in September 1066, his ambition was set firmly on the kingdom's contested throne. He couldn't have anticipated (or maybe he did?) that the ensuing battle would become arguably the most pivotal moment in English history. Almost a thousand years later, the seaside town of Hastings draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to see where England's future shifted. But those who look beyond the battle delight in the town's old-world charm and an experience of the quintessential British beach town.

Of course, the town's history can't be overstated. William's victory and subsequent ascension to the throne shaped the political, religious, linguistic, and economic future of the British Isles for centuries to come — even King Charles III, the current monarch, is directly related to him. Technically speaking, the battle took place seven miles outside of Hastings in what is now a small town named Battle (guess where it got its name?). But Hastings remains the symbol of the invasion and the trajectory of England for centuries to come.

But the modern Hastings is a delight unto itself. It boasts its own overlooked history beyond the battle, a thriving arts scene, natural wonders, and a bustling town center built to keep the quirkiest shoppers occupied for hours. It doesn't hurt that it's gorgeous to look at, too. Come for the history, stay for the unparalleled British beach town atmosphere. Plus, it's a lot quieter than the U.K.'s nearby nightlife capital, Brighton.