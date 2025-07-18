This Netherlands Neighborhood Is A Walkable Canal Gem With Traditional Architecture And Modern Urban Planning

A unique and charming European country, the Netherlands, bursting with picturesque tulip and windmill-filled landscapes, serene winding canals, and numerous unique bridges, is one of the most visited countries in the world. In fact, in recent years, the country's iconic capital, Amsterdam, has been named one of the world's best cities for tourists, just behind hotspots such as Paris and Dubai.

Just an hour and a half south of Amsterdam by car, and almost equidistant between the nearby German and Belgian borders, lies Brandevoort, a quintessentially Dutch neighborhood built around a system of community buildings, flowing canals, and narrow streets. A suburb of Helmond, this newly built housing development draws inspiration from classic architecture and traditional community values, creating a walkable, community-focused neighborhood perfect for long strolls through the streets and shops in the summer, or ice skating along the canals in the winter.

Bigger than 320 soccer fields, Brandevoort is more than a standard Dutch housing development. Also nicknamed the "Smartest Neighborhood in the World," it is a master-planned, sustainable, and affordable community that pays homage to the classic Dutch fortified towns, villages, and architecture of the past. There are no modern white boxes in sight, yet no two houses are the same, either. Built on a grid that develops based on user demand, Brandevoort is also a relatively self-sustaining neighborhood, complete with restaurants, community buildings and event spaces, supermarkets, and several beauty and nail salons. The Helmond, Brandevoort train station also sits just outside the town's northern border, which means a relaxing train ride to or from the action-packed streets of Amsterdam and other big cities is just a few steps away.