This Netherlands Neighborhood Is A Walkable Canal Gem With Traditional Architecture And Modern Urban Planning
A unique and charming European country, the Netherlands, bursting with picturesque tulip and windmill-filled landscapes, serene winding canals, and numerous unique bridges, is one of the most visited countries in the world. In fact, in recent years, the country's iconic capital, Amsterdam, has been named one of the world's best cities for tourists, just behind hotspots such as Paris and Dubai.
Just an hour and a half south of Amsterdam by car, and almost equidistant between the nearby German and Belgian borders, lies Brandevoort, a quintessentially Dutch neighborhood built around a system of community buildings, flowing canals, and narrow streets. A suburb of Helmond, this newly built housing development draws inspiration from classic architecture and traditional community values, creating a walkable, community-focused neighborhood perfect for long strolls through the streets and shops in the summer, or ice skating along the canals in the winter.
Bigger than 320 soccer fields, Brandevoort is more than a standard Dutch housing development. Also nicknamed the "Smartest Neighborhood in the World," it is a master-planned, sustainable, and affordable community that pays homage to the classic Dutch fortified towns, villages, and architecture of the past. There are no modern white boxes in sight, yet no two houses are the same, either. Built on a grid that develops based on user demand, Brandevoort is also a relatively self-sustaining neighborhood, complete with restaurants, community buildings and event spaces, supermarkets, and several beauty and nail salons. The Helmond, Brandevoort train station also sits just outside the town's northern border, which means a relaxing train ride to or from the action-packed streets of Amsterdam and other big cities is just a few steps away.
What to do in and around Brandevoort
While celebrated for its state-of-the-art housing initiatives, Brandevoort is also home to several restaurants and businesses. Markthal Brandevoort, a quintessential cast-iron market hall near the center of the development, hosts regular markets and events. Community 't BrandPunt serves as "the living room of Brandevoort," complete with multiple community spaces including a performance hall, conference rooms, creative arts spaces, and after-school care. Different events, including ballet and dance recitals, as well as art, sculpture, and sketching classes, and sewing, dart, and card clubs, are also hosted at 't BrandPunt.
As for nourishment, the aptly named Cafeteria Brandevoort offers burgers, fries, and bamibal, a traditional Dutch snack made of Indonesian-style stir-fried noodles, at reasonable prices. While not a sit-down restaurant, Marit's Tasty Kitchen curates a weekly menu of Asian-inspired dishes that are freshly prepared and made ready for takeout. The chef also hosts cooking classes throughout the year. Grillhouse "By Onsz" is a highly rated steakhouse open for dinner (and lunch on weekends) that keeps quality and community at its core, while Pizzani Brandevoort and Pizzeria Grillroom Cappadocia are sure to satisfy any Italian cravings you have during your visit.
Less than 15 minutes by car from Brandevoort is the Michelin-recommended De Rozario, a restaurant that fuses traditional French and Indonesian cuisines in a fresh, hip, and street art-inspired setting. Located in the oldest building in Helmond, Stadsbrouwerij de Deftige Aap is an active brewery, distillery, and restaurant. This unique dining destination has been awarded Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards and features a bar made from an old train carriage, a vibrant open kitchen, and plenty of ways to view the brewing process in action.
Brandevoort: a model for affordable housing initiatives
While best known for its iconic attractions (such as its unique Dutch museums) and postcard-worthy landscapes, the Netherlands is also a model for a much lesser-known, but perhaps more important, reason: its extremely successful affordable housing initiatives. Social housing, as it is referred to in the Netherlands, is provided by non-profit housing associations specifically for individuals and families of lower means or higher vulnerabilities. Just under 30% of the Netherlands' housing stock is allocated as affordable housing, making the Netherlands No. 1 among developed European countries, according to Tomorrow.Building World Congress.
Almost 25% of Brandevoort's housing is affordable and is thoughtfully interspersed throughout the neighborhood, creating a welcoming and integrated community that isn't divided by household income or social standing. In the Netherlands, it is almost a taboo to ask what one does for a living; conversations around salary, finances, and class, especially when first meeting, are generally avoided. Brandevoort embodies this Dutch cultural norm, serving as a model for creating inclusive neighborhoods and communities where a person's or family's value isn't tied to their income or social status.