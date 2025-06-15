Rick Steves Called These Three Unique Dutch Museums 'A Treat For All Five Senses'

If you want to learn more about Dutch life in the past, there is no better destination than the Zuiderzee Museum. This fascinating living history museum is located in Enkhuizen, which Rick Steves has dubbed one of the best day trips from Amsterdam. It recreates life in a tiny fishing village in 1905. The cobblestone streets and old buildings are original, while costumed actors and tradesmen recreate the lives of the people who once lived and worked here more than a century ago. Embrace the experience and explore this village.

While the Zuiderzee Museum resembles a real village with its inhabitants going about their day, it's all for educational purposes. So, you should feel free to wander into the "homes" within the museum, too. It's not mandatory, but you can book tickets in advance to save a little money. At the time of writing, a day pass costs the equivalent of a little over $20.

If you're excited about experiencing a glimpse of the Netherlands as it once was, you might want to combine your trip to this open-air folk museum with some more hands-on historical experiences. The Zuiderzee Museum is only a little over an hour from Amsterdam by train. However, Steves recommends a charming, kitschy, and educational alternative: a steam train and old-fashioned boat ride booked through Museumstoomtram. This route, known as the Historic Triangle, costs a little over $30 at the time of writing.