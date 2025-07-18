The Most Common Medicines Travelers Need To Pack With Caution For Any International Trip

While most people already know that bringing illicit drugs into another country is a big no-no, they might also think that packing common medicines for an international trip should be okay. After all, in some cases, travelers need to bring prescription medication for a chronic condition. Meanwhile, others might pack common over-the-counter medications as a precautionary measure — think aspirin for headaches.

However, just because it's okay to have certain medications in the United States doesn't mean it's the same everywhere else, as each country has its own rules and regulations. With that in mind, there are some common medicines that travelers should pack with caution for their next international trip.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the most common medicines travelers need to be cautious of packing include narcotics like hydrocodone and oxycodone, sedatives like alprazolam and diazepam, stimulants for ADHD, certain decongestants for upper respiratory issues, and some jet lag medicines. Although the repercussions of traveling with restricted medicines vary per destination, travelers risk getting their medication taken away or, worse, getting thrown in jail or prison for breaking the law.