The Low-Tech Scandinavian Adventure Sport Taking Off In America's National Parks Is Fun And Beginner-Friendly

A Scandinavian sport is gaining traction in the U.S. and is pulling people off the screen. Orienteering, an adventure sport that blends hiking and map reading, first took off in Sweden in the late 19th century as a military training exercise and evolved into a competitive sport by the early 1900s. Today, even schoolchildren can learn how to navigate with a compass and a topographic map.

At its core, orienteering is simple: participants use a detailed map and compass to find a series of checkpoints, known as "controls," spread out across varied terrain. These are placed by local orienteering clubs or event organizers. These organizations, often affiliated with Orienteering USA (the sport's national governing body), design the courses and create the detailed topographic maps.

Imagine you're handed a topographic map and a simple compass at Shenandoah National Park. At the sound of the whistle, you head into the woods. Your mission is to find ten checkpoints hidden throughout the forest, each marked on your map but not visible from the trails. You can do so on foot, by mountain bike, or by skiing. Once you find a control, you punch your scorecard or electronic sensor to mark your visit and move on. The route between points is up to you. Some people race through, competing for the fastest time. Others take their time and enjoy a scenic forest walk. By the time you reach the final marker, you've sharpened your sense of direction.