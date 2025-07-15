The Best Family-Friendly Water Parks In Florida, According To The Internet

With hundreds of miles of glittering gold beaches and more sunshine than you could ever want, Florida is one of the best destinations for family vacations in the United States, if not the world. And that's to say nothing of the Sunshine State's many amusement and water parks. When school's out for the summer and vacation season is in full swing, my family of five loves little more than that sweet smell of summer chlorine gently wafting on the breeze as we zoom down the flumes or bounce around the wave pool.

Almost boasting too many flume slides and lazy rivers to count, Florida's top-notch selection of kid-friendly water parks makes it the perfect destination for summertime splashing. The best family-friendly water parks offer plenty of activities for everyone, from babies to teens, without being a drag for their folks. Factor in plenty of great food options and loads of safety features, and you've got a recipe for a perfect summertime family outing. Unsurprisingly, Florida does not disappoint.

To determine which of the Sunshine State's many water parks are the best for the whole crew, we consulted the good people of message boards like Reddit and Tripadvisor, combed through online reviews and family-friendly Facebook travel groups, and even skimmed through the comments sections on YouTube and TikTok. Grab your sunscreen and water wings as we take a look at the Sunshine State's very best family-friendly water parks (according to the internet).