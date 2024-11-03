The Imaginative, Interactive, And Unique California Theme Park Built For Kids And Families

To cater to their guests, LEGOLAND makes their park an affordable day trip for the whole family. Tickets are under $100 per person with a Viator experience, and the price comes with so many attractions included. Admission gets you seven-hour access to the main entertainment center, including Imagination Zone, Land of Adventure, and LEGO Ferrari Build & Race. Then, get lost under the sea and spend two hours at the SEA LIFE Aquarium, where you can find over 350 species of sea creatures and learn about the 6,000-plus aquatic residents swimming the waters. At certain times, scuba divers read to the children through the glass. Staffers also show spectators how they feed certain creatures in the aquarium.

The final stop on the itinerary is LEGO MOVIE WORLD, where you can immerse yourself in an adventurous film. Ride on Emmet's Triple Decker Flying Couch and get lost in the animation on the screen. The Couch moves along with the scenes, making you feel as though you are a character in The LEGO Movie. There's plenty to see around Carlsbad, and your trip doesn't need to end after visiting LEGOLAND. Before you set off from the West Coast, visit the Southern California coastline to see a scenic, secluded beach with breathtaking views.

Add some pizzazz to your vacation and plan your LEGOLAND trip during the holiday season. You can get exclusive offers, like the Brick-or-Treat Monster Party (included with Viator's ticket purchase when the trip is planned during the festivities). If you miss the Halloween fun, don't worry! On dates stretching from Thanksgiving to just after Christmas, LEGOLAND becomes a winter wonderland. LEGO Santa, Christmas trees, and nutcrackers decorate the walkways and get everyone in the spirit. The ever-evolving LEGO structures in 4-D keep visitors returning to the park for a brand-new experience nearly every time. If you're looking for more theme-park fun, check out Arizona's giant playground of endless entertainment.

