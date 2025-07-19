Oregon's Free-To-Visit Architectural Masterpiece Is A Famous, Striking Library Hidden In A Monastery

If you're visiting Portland, Oregon, you may be hitting downtown for the new swim beaches (or enjoying other outdoor adventures). You can go hiking, check out the beautiful scenery, or pay a visit to the eccentric and historic gem of a neighborhood, Goose Hollow. With so much to do and see, Portland is a fantastic destination. However, if you need a little time for quiet contemplation, there is a free-to-visit architectural masterpiece south of the city that you need to check out.

In St. Benedict, Oregon, you'll find the Mount Angel Abbey, which has a library that will take your breath away. Mount Angel Library may look unassuming from the outside, but inside, it's full of glowing light, graceful curves, and a collection of around 225,000 books. They include rare items like illuminated manuscripts (that they're working to digitize), a collection of works on the American Civil War, and rare books from the 14th through 20th centuries.

Mount Angel Abbey is a Benedictine monastery founded in 1882 by monks from Switzerland. However, a fire destroyed their library in 1926, and in 1966, Fr. Barnabas Reasoner, O.S.B. wrote to famous Finnish architect Alvar Aalto inquiring about the possibility of designing a new library; he spoke about the beauty of the land they were on and his goal of keeping it beautiful. Aalto agreed, leading Father Barnabas to speak to Tektronix co-founders Howard and Jean Vollum, who donated money for the project. When the library was dedicated and opened in 1970, famous musician Duke Ellington played at the occasion.