Georgia's Park Nestled In Forested Mountain Foothills Has Lush Waterfall Trails And Superb Fishing Spots

From the ideal Blue Ridge Mountain life in Blairsville to the Watermelon Capital of the World, Georgia is filled with hidden depths. Turn to nature for your next Georgia adventure and head to Smithgall Woods State Park. It's an easy day trip from the bustling city of Atlanta with only an hour and 40 minute drive. The state park is nestled right next to the city of Helen, surrounded by forests and mountains, and is less than an hour from Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. It's a great stop if what you're looking for is something laid-back, but still full of outdoor thrills.

The state park is best known as a spot for trout fishing, as Dukes Creek runs through the park. There are specific regulations for fishing on Dukes Creek, and it is only available during specific days from October to May. Not only famed for fishing, the area also has a history in gold mining. You can explore some of the gold mining sites on trails like the Cathy Ellis Waterfall Trail or Martin's Mine Trail. There are five miles of trails as well as 18 miles of roads to explore, and a trek to Chunanee Falls or Dukes Creek Falls is something you can't miss.

Be aware that there will be a lot of walking here, as cars aren't allowed past the parking lot. There's a bit of a hike from the main road to the trails, or you could also stay in one of the park's cottages to be nearer to the creek. Experience nature at its best, with only the trees, waterfalls, and people passing by.