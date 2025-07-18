Georgia's Park Nestled In Forested Mountain Foothills Has Lush Waterfall Trails And Superb Fishing Spots
From the ideal Blue Ridge Mountain life in Blairsville to the Watermelon Capital of the World, Georgia is filled with hidden depths. Turn to nature for your next Georgia adventure and head to Smithgall Woods State Park. It's an easy day trip from the bustling city of Atlanta with only an hour and 40 minute drive. The state park is nestled right next to the city of Helen, surrounded by forests and mountains, and is less than an hour from Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. It's a great stop if what you're looking for is something laid-back, but still full of outdoor thrills.
The state park is best known as a spot for trout fishing, as Dukes Creek runs through the park. There are specific regulations for fishing on Dukes Creek, and it is only available during specific days from October to May. Not only famed for fishing, the area also has a history in gold mining. You can explore some of the gold mining sites on trails like the Cathy Ellis Waterfall Trail or Martin's Mine Trail. There are five miles of trails as well as 18 miles of roads to explore, and a trek to Chunanee Falls or Dukes Creek Falls is something you can't miss.
Be aware that there will be a lot of walking here, as cars aren't allowed past the parking lot. There's a bit of a hike from the main road to the trails, or you could also stay in one of the park's cottages to be nearer to the creek. Experience nature at its best, with only the trees, waterfalls, and people passing by.
Go fishing and hiking in Smithgall Woods State Park
Although fishing is the popular thing to do in Smithgall Woods, only a limited number of people are allowed to fish per day, so reservations are required. You also need to plan ahead since fishing is only open on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Make sure to have a reservation, have your fishing license, and artificial lures and barbless hooks at the ready. The creek is also only catch-and-release, where you'll have the chance to test your skills catching trophy rainbow and brown trout in the waters.
Want to mix it up a little? Try going on a hiking trail on the days when fishing isn't open. Since no cars are allowed inside the park, you've probably already been stretching your legs hiking on the Visitor Center Loop Trail. The Laurel Ridge Trail is a 1.6-mile loop trail that's perfect for beginners. On the trail, you'll also be rewarded with scenic landscapes and a view of Mount Yonah. Another recommended trail is the Cathy Ellis Trail. The trail is 0.5 miles one way and 2.8 miles if you're coming from the Visitor Center. It's one of the more popular treks as it passes through lush forests and ends in Chunanee Falls. You can also combine this trail with the Martin's Mine Trail and Ash Creek Trail, since all three are interconnected. This is a more challenging hike, taking about three and a half hours to complete.
Plan your adventure to Smithgall Woods State Park
The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but there are seasonal hours for fishing, hunting, and some holidays, so make sure to plan ahead. Take note that there's also a $5 daily parking fee per vehicle. If you're really all about the fishing, you can stay for a night or two in one of the park's cottages, where guests are allowed to fish daily. What's more, you can fish right from your doorstep or venture further on a 1-mile trail to Duke Creek Falls. There are six cottages to choose from, but if you want to be closer to the action, the Creekside Cottage and Parkside Cottage are nearest to the water. For anything else you'd need, the town of Helen is just a 10-minute drive from the park.
On the other hand, if you're hiking and exploring the trails, bring a park map from the Visitor's Center for easy navigation and let someone know of your plans before hitting the trails. Aside from fishing and hiking, the park also features the Discovery Room Museum, picnic areas, and opportunities for birdwatching, biking, or simply relaxing in nature. Also nearby is Vogel State Park, one of Georgia's oldest and most revered state parks.